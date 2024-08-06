"We can counter Russian passports in Abkhazia, but we're not doing it," said the President of Georgia

Salome Zurabishvili on Abkhazia

“The Georgian authorities could easily take steps toward resolving the Georgian-Abkhaz conflict, but nothing is being done,” said Georgia’s President Salome Zourabichvili at a press conference on August 5 in response to a JAMnews question about the prospects for resolving the conflict amidst increasing Russian influence in Abkhazia.

Simplified procedure for issuing Georgian passports to Abkhazians and Ossetians

Salome Zourabichvili stated that the former Prime Minister took no action regarding her initiative to issue Georgian passports to Abkhazians and Ossetians through a simplified process:

“We could have easily taken this one step, as suggested by our conflict experts. I approached the then-Prime Minister with a proposal to grant simplified citizenship to those born during the 1991 referendum and living in Abkhazia [and the Tskhinvali region] at that time, but nothing was done.”

The President mentioned that there is demand for this, especially as the Russian passport has become increasingly unattractive.

“Russia is trying to strengthen its influence in Abkhazia, but at the same time, Abkhazians are becoming aware that something isn’t right. The hopes they had placed in Russia have not been fulfilled. We could have offered them an alternative to Russian passports. This depends on us, and it’s not about confrontation—we could have taken this step calmly and quietly,” said Salome Zourabichvili.

Construction of a Russian naval base in Ochamchire, Abkhazia

“This is a very serious issue not only for Georgia but also a security concern for the entire Black Sea,” said the President of Georgia

“If this government were truly patriotic and protective of national interests, we should be discussing this issue at NATO summits and international security meetings concerning the Black Sea region. The West is interested not only in the Caucasus but also in the Black Sea. This is our asset but will become our weakness if we don’t respond,” the President said in response to a JAMnews question.

On August 5, the President of Georgia held a press conference with around 50 journalists, during which she answered their questions for two hours. The topics of interest included the implementation of the proposed “Georgian Charter,” risks to Georgia’s European path, the upcoming parliamentary elections in October, anti-Western rhetoric and actions by the Georgian government, and the suspension of U.S. aid to Georgia.

During the press conference, Salome Zurabishvili proposed public debates with Bidzina Ivanishvili, the honorary chairman of the “Georgian Dream” party. She stated that “It is time for Ivanishvili to explain to the public why he has isolated Georgia to the point where all Western partners are turning away from the country.”