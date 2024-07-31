Construction accelerates at planned Russian Navy Base in disputed Abkhazia

Construction at Russian navy base in Abkhazia

In October 2023, the president of Abkhazia, a Russian-backed separatist region of Georgia, announced that a new Russian navy base would be built to serve as a “permanent place of deployment” for parts of Russia’s Black Sea fleet at Ochamchire, a small harbour serving a coal terminal and Federal Security Service (FSB) Coast Guard division.

While these plans were not confirmed by Russia, and there was little observable activity in the months immediately following the announcement, satellite imagery analysed by Bellingcat shows that construction activity has accelerated since early 2024, with multiple buildings and perimeter features under construction.

The rumoured base would be of strategic importance for Russia, experts suggest, as the naval base could provide a safe haven for the Black Sea Fleet, which has been subject to Ukrainian drone attacks since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

After a combined aerial and sea attack on Sevastopol in the latter part of October 2022, Russia moved much of its fleet to Novorossiysk. Novorossiysk was subject to similar attacks in August 2023, May 2024 and July 2024. Just after the attack in July, open source researcher H.I. Sutton (@CovertShores on X) observed that a Russian Project 22870 tugboat had moved from Novorossiysk to the Ochamchire base. While the base has long supported a group of FSB coast guard vessels, this is the first ship from the Russian Navy to utilise the base.

The presence of a Russian navy base could impact Georgia’s plans to develop a modern deep-water port in Anaklia, approximately 30 km south of Ochamchire. This multibillion-dollar project aims to make Georgia an independent international transit hub for goods between China and the European Union. Originally led by a Georgian-American consortium, the project was cancelled by the Georgian government in 2020 amidst domestic political controversy and closer relations between Russia and the ruling Georgian Dream party. In May 2024, the port project was restarted, now led by a Chinese consortium.

Analysis by Bellingcat shows multiple buildings and perimeter features under construction at the harbour in Ochamchire. July 22, 2024 SkySat image from Planet Labs PBC

The recent changes observed at the Ochamchire base include the appearance of several new foundations, land clearance for development, and a new perimeter that would significantly expand the area of the base. East of the harbour, where railroad tracks enter the military base, about nine acres of land has been cleared, and what appears to be a large concrete foundation of approximately 100 x 40 metres has been under construction over the past several weeks.

Images of construction near the harbour in Ochamchire from Planet Labs PBC

Around the eastern side of the base area, between the base and the town of Ochamchire, a new perimeter road has been cleared. Shadows in satellite images appear to show that a fence has been constructed along this route, potentially signifying a significant expansion in the area of the base.

Images of construction near the harbour in Ochamchire from Planet Labs PBC

Near the harbour, another foundation has been built since June 2024. Also visible is a Russian Navy Project 22870 tugboat, first reported by Naval News, that arrived in Ochamchire from Novorossiysk at the beginning of July.

Images of construction at the harbour in Ochamchire from Planet Labs PBC

On the west side of the base, a pre-existing cleared field has been cleaned up, and a large trench of unclear purpose has been dug through the centre. Cleared areas can be seen by the beach, likely a result of on-site sand and aggregate mining for construction, which Google Earth satellite images show has previously taken place at this location.

Images of construction activities near the harbour in Ochamchire from Planet Labs PBC

Information has been scarce about Russia’s plans for the naval base in Ochamchire. While satellite images show that there is an expansion of the base underway, it remains unclear what the purpose of the new structures will be, what Russia’s long-term goals for the base are, and how this will influence its strategic position in the Black Sea.

