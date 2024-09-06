Washington Post on elections and ‘Georgian Dream’

In an editorial piece by The Washington Post on the upcoming parliamentary elections in Georgia, the ruling party, ‘Georgian Dream,’ is described as an “authoritarian and pro-Russian group.”

The media outlet suggests that recent statements from the ruling party indicate that the fate of democracy in Georgia will be decided in the October elections.

The article also notes the measures taken by the US and EU in response to the “Russian law” [the “foreign agents” law] enacted by the Ivanishvili regime. According to the authors, the US government should be more proactive in the lead-up to the elections to ensure they are conducted in a fair environment.

The article states: “Democracy cannot exist without free competition between political groups. This is why recent news from Georgia in the South Caucasus is so troubling. The ruling party, ‘Georgian Dream,’ an authoritarian and pro-Russian group, threatens to ban all opposition parties if it wins a majority in the parliamentary elections on October 26. This may be the last echo of Georgian democracy. The US can do more to save it.”

Regarding increased US involvement in the pre-election period, the authors emphasize that “smart, measured sanctions” should be applied in response to the ruling party’s authoritarian moves. They argue that the US should use the time remaining before the elections to firmly advocate for free and fair elections, transparent vote counting, and respect for election results:

“President Biden and Congress must tell the people of Georgia that they will not allow a one-party system to form in Georgia. If the US takes this situation lightly, we may witness the demise of democracy in another politically promising post-Soviet region.”

On October 20, the Political Council of the ruling party ‘Georgian Dream’ issued a statement urging voters to create a “solid foundation” to protect Georgia’s national identity in the October 26 elections.

The ruling party asserts that it needs a constitutional majority to declare the opposition ‘National Movement’ and all its “satellite or successor parties” unconstitutional.

‘Georgian Dream’ also emphasizes that securing a constitutional majority will allow it to strongly reinforce “family values and protect minors.”

Furthermore, the party believes that if Georgia’s territorial integrity is restored peacefully, constitutional amendments will be necessary to align the governance system and territorial state structure with the new reality.

According to the ruling party, the opposition will “follow external instructions” and will inevitably obstruct the constitutional changes needed to restore Georgia’s territorial integrity.