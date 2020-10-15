Karabakh, fighting continues. Hourly updates, reports, video/photo
Fierce fighting between the Azerbaijani and Armenian armies in Karabakh broke out on September 27. Officially, more than 700 people have been killed among servicemen and civilians on both sides and thousands have been wounded.
Unofficially, the statistics are much higher. Both sides reported enormous losses of equipment on the other side and accuse each other of spreading misinformation.
On October 10, a ceasefire agreement was signed in Moscow to return to peace talks in the previous format.
Restrictions on free movement are introduced in Karabakh
The President of Nagorno-Karabakh Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on the introduction of some restrictions on the free movement of people and vehicles.
“Departure from the territory of Karabakh is limited for citizens subject to a mobilization call, and is allowed only in special cases, if there is a pass issued by the commandant,” the document says.
Director of the State Emergency Service Karen Sargsyan has been appointed Commandant.
Armenian Foreign Minister accuses Azerbaijan of non-compliance with ceasefire regime
Zohrab Mnatsakanyan recalls that five days have already passed since the adoption of a joint ceasefire statement in Moscow:
“But Azerbaijan continues to torpedo its implementation. With the support and direct involvement of Turkey and terrorist militants, they continue a large-scale war against Nagorno-Karabakh, ”the Armenian Foreign Minister wrote in his Twitter microblog.
The death toll of civilians in Azerbaijan reaches 43 people - Prosecutor General's Office
The Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan has updated the data on the number of victims and wounded among the civilian population.
According to the ministry, 43 people died and 218 were wounded during the hostilities. 1,592 private houses were damaged.
Ministry of Defense of Armenia: tension remained at night, Azerbaijan resumed shelling in the morning
As reported the press secretary of the Armenian Defense Ministry, the enemy resumed active artillery fire in the north and south-east directions.
Enemy fires on populated areas - Azerbaijan Defense Ministry
“The armed forces of Armenia, which violated the humanitarian ceasefire, began to shell the territories of the Geranboy, Terter, Agdam and Agjabedi regions,” the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said.
Aide to the President of Azerbaijan, Hikmet Hajiyev, reported on Twitter about one wounded as a result of the shelling.
Armed forces of Armenia in blatant violation of humanitarian truce continue to shell Tartar, Agjabadi, Agdam and other regions of Azerbaijan. One civilian is wounded.
At night, the situation at the front remained tense - Azerbaijani Defense Ministry
On the night of October 14-15, the situation in the Agdere-Aghdam and Fizuli-Hadrut-Jabrayil areas of the front, as in previous days, remained tense, the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said.
“At night, the units of the armed forces of Armenia made an attempt to attack the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in some directions of the front. As a result of the successful actions of our troops, the enemy suffered serious losses and was forced to retreat in various directions of the front, ”the department noted.
-
Summary of events as of the morning of October 15
Day 18 since the beginning of fighting in Karabakh.
• A 14-year-old teenager was wounded by shrapnel in the city of Vardenis in Armenia after an Azerbaijani drone hit his family’s car as they were driving to their farm.
• The Armenian defense ministry declared that not a single shot had been fired in the direction of Azerbaijan from the territory of Armenia so far – but now “the armed forces of Armenia reserve the right to strike at any military object or military movement in Azerbaijan.”
- • The ministry of defense of Azerbaijan reported that “combat-ready missile systems have been neutralized” on the territory of Armenia. At the same time, it assured it was not using any combat drones against civilians.
• The Armenian military had fired over 100 artillery rockets at the city of Terter and several villages, killing a local resident, aide to the president of Azerbaijan, Hikmet Hajiyev, said on his Twitter.
• President Aliev tweeted that the Azerbaijani army had reclaimed control of eight more settlements in the areas adjacent to Karabakh [controlled by the Karabakh authorities after the Karabakh war in the early 1990s]. The Azerbaijani authorities reported that “in all, 44 settlements, or 5.5% of the occupied territories, have been liberated.”
• “Azerbaijanis and Armenians can live peacefully together in Karabakh”; “Negotiations are only possible on the basis of the Madrid principles, which secure the return of the occupied lands to Azerbaijan”; “Only Armenia and Azerbaijan will participate in the negotiations”; “Turkey must be involved in the negotiation process” – the president of Azerbaijan gave an interview to the Turkish television channel HaberTürk.
• Ilham Aliyev: “Azerbaijanis are not the enemy of the Armenian people”
• “International forces and organizations are not reacting to what is happening, they believe that the “territory for peace” formula could work. This harks back to the Munich Agreement of 1938, when, supposedly for the sake of peace, the territories of Czechoslovakia were ceded to Germany. Will the world let a new Hitler appear, this time in Asia Minor?” – Armenia’s PM said in an address to the Armenian people.
• Armenia’s Pashinyan: “The ‘peace in exchange for territory’ formula is unacceptable to us”
• The president of Karabakh said that “the armed forces of Azerbaijan have violated the ceasefire and begun to deliver even more powerful strikes. In some areas, the enemy has managed to break through the frontline” and called on “everyone to physically participate in the defense of the homeland”.
• “Armenia has not recognized the independence of Nagorno-Karabakh so as not to disrupt the process of peace negotiations”; “In order to influence the Turkish president and stop the hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh, third, fourth parties must be involved in the conflict” – the Armenian president talked to the German newspaper Bild.
• Deployment of peacekeepers and Russian observers in Karabakh; the return to Azerbaijan of the areas that have been under the control of the Karabakh authorities after the war in the early 1990s; security guarantees for the [Armenian] population of Karabakh – such is the roadmap for defusing the Armenian-Azerbaijani military confrontation set out by Russia’s foreign minister in an interview with Russian journalists.
• Peacekeepers, return of regions to Azerbaijan – Russian FM on the conflict in Karabakh
• The presidents of Russia and Turkey discussed the conflict over the phone. Both spoke about the importance of observing the truce signed in Moscow on October 10. According to an official statement from the Kremlin, Putin had voiced his concern over the allegations that militants from the Middle East were participating in the hostilities, and expressed hope that Turkey would constructively contribute to de-escalation of the conflict.
-
