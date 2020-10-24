Karabakh, fighting and negotiations. Hourly updates, video/photo. Oct. 24

Since September 27, 2020 when the escalation began in the Karabakh conflict zone, several thousand military servicemen and civilians have already been killed on both sides.

Both sides have reported huge losses of equipment from the other side and accuse each other of spreading disinformation.

An armistice was signed twice – on October 10 and 18, but both times it was immediately violated. The parties accuse each other of non-compliance with the truce.