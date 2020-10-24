Karabakh, fighting and negotiations. Hourly updates, video/photo. Oct. 24
Since September 27, 2020 when the escalation began in the Karabakh conflict zone, several thousand military servicemen and civilians have already been killed on both sides.
Both sides have reported huge losses of equipment from the other side and accuse each other of spreading disinformation.
An armistice was signed twice – on October 10 and 18, but both times it was immediately violated. The parties accuse each other of non-compliance with the truce.
-
Armenian Foreign Minister presented details of US talks on Karabakh
Zohrab Mnatsakanyan spoke at the Atlantic Council. He called the talks in Washington on the Karabakh settlement very productive and reported some details of the talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other officials on the eve.
According to the Armenian minister,
the negotiations discussed the possibility of an immediate ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh,
the possibility of sending peacekeepers to NK was considered,
the parties agreed that a peaceful settlement of the conflict is possible within the framework of a single international mandate – the co-chairmanship of the OSCE Minsk Group,
US efforts to resolve the conflict are consolidated with the efforts of the other two OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries – Russia and France,
the mediators have a common opinion on the settlement of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.
In addition, the Armenian Foreign Minister said that as a result of the military conflict, 90 thousand people became refugees, since the beginning of hostilities, peaceful settlements of Nagorno-Karabakh have been under constant fire, thousands of civilian infrastructure have been destroyed.
-
Since the beginning of hostilities 37 civilians have been killed, at least 118 have been injured - Karabakh ombudsman
Artak Beglaryan informed that there are also missing persons:
“Considering the penetration of the Azerbaijani subversive group into Hadrut and the published videos about the killing of civilians, as well as the reports of the missing, there is a great risk that there may be other similar cases. Civilians could die and even be tortured and become victims of other war crimes. ”
According to the NK ombudsman’s office, since the beginning of hostilities, as a result of shelling from the Azerbaijani side, 1,500 units of real estate, 1,500 infrastructures, public or industrial facilities, and 1,100 vehicles have been damaged.
-
16-year-old teenager died as a result of shelling of Armenian Armed Forces - Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan
According to the press service of the General Prosecutor’s Office of Azerbaijan, 16-year-old Orkhan Ismayilzade was killed as a result of the shelling of the Terter region by the Armenian armed forces.
-
Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan: "The settlements of Azerbaijan are under fire"
An urgent message from the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry says:
“The protesters fire on the settlements in the Terter and Barda regions.”
-
Tensions remained at the front at night, fighting continues in the morning - Ministry of Defense of Karabakh
At night, artillery battles continued in certain sections of the front line, now local actions continue in all directions of the front.
“The units of the Defense Army suppress the offensive actions of the enemy, controlling the operational-tactical situation on the front line,” the press service of the Karabakh Defense Ministry said.
-
Fighting continues along the entire length of the front - Azerbaijani Defense Ministry
“During the day on October 23 and on the night of October 24, hostilities in the Agderin, Khojavend, Fizuli, Gadrut and Gubadli directions of the front continued with varying intensity. The enemy fired at the defensive positions of the Azerbaijani army from small arms, mortars and cannons.
Units of the Azerbaijani army continued military operations in certain areas of the front in accordance with the operational plan.
Currently, hostilities continue along the entire length of the front. Our troops are in control of the operational situation, ”the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said.
-
Brief summary of events as of the morning of October 24
28th day since the beginning of the fighting in Karabakh.
• In Washington, the US Secretary of State met with the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia separately. Statements have been made on the need for a peaceful settlement, the details and results of the meeting are still unknown.
• Human Rights Watch said it has confirmation that Azerbaijan is using banned cluster munitions against peaceful settlements in Karabakh.
• The President of Azerbaijan announced the capture of 13 more settlements under the control of the Azerbaijani army in four districts adjacent to Karabakh – Khojavend, Jebrail, Zangilan and Gubadli (controlled by the Armenian forces after the war in the early 1990s).
• The Armenian Defense Ministry reported that all day on October 23, the Azerbaijani military fired at the city of Martakert with the adjacent villages, as well as Berdzor: “The enemy was driven further south of Berdzor (Lachin)”.
• The President of Karabakh appealed to the President of Russia with a request “to do everything possible to end hostilities”
• The single information center of Karabakh reported that on the evening of October 23, the Azerbaijani military fired at Stepanakert and Martuni in Karabakh. The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan denies that it took such action.
-
News, reports, photos / videos on military operations in Karabakh for October 23, 2020