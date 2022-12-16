fbpx
Abkhazia

Will there be "Vkusno - i Tochka" restaurants in Abkhazia?

Vkusno i tochka in Abkhazia


The “Vkusno – i Tochka” company, which took over from McDonald’s in Russia in the wake of sanctions, is going to open in Abkhazia in 2023. There are “legal conflicts”, however.

“The company’s franchise has already been acquired in Abkhazia, we expect the rapid opening of this facility in the Republic of Abkhazia. There are no contraindications, legal or otherwise, to this. All residents, experts, observers are glad about the news, and I think this will not be an isolated example. As long as there is a decision, infrastructure will develop. This is not a matter of one month, but I am sure it will happen in 2023,” Oleg Bartsits, trade representative of Abkhazia in Russia, said.

But the leadership of the chain itself, although interested in opening its own restaurants in Abkhazia, is not as certain as those in Sukhum.

The process of opening restaurants in Abkhazia is hampered by “legal conflicts” and “logistical difficulties,” as Oleg Paroev, general director of the “Vkusno – i Tochka” network, explains in the Russian edition of Vedomosti:

“We have an obligation not to compete in the markets where McDonald’s is represented. McDonald’s is present in Georgia. Russia recognizes Abkhazia as an independent country, but the US, where the company is based, does not. The United States believes that Abkhazia is part of Georgia. We would like to enter the market of Abkhazia. Now we are trying to resolve this legal conflict.”

Toponyms, terminology, views and opinions expressed by the author are theirs alone and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of JAMnews or any employees thereof. JAMnews reserves the right to delete comments it considers to be offensive, inflammatory, threatening or otherwise unacceptable

