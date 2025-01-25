Opinion: "Georgian Dream" hopes Trump will have no time for Georgia"

Georgian Dream and Trump

“Georgia’s ruling Georgian Dream hopes that U.S. President Donald Trump will have no time for Georgia, allowing the political pressure from the West to ease. If nothing happens in the coming months, they believe the country’s situation will stabilize,” said foreign policy expert Tornike Sharashenidze on Palitra News’ “360 Degrees” program.

“If Trump suddenly decides he doesn’t like how Georgian Dream is behaving, given his tendency for sharp and categorical actions, he could impose tough sanctions and end it all in one blow,” Sharashenidze added.

Commentary

Tornike Sharashenidze, a foreign policy expert: “U.S. President Donald Trump could impose harsh sanctions on Georgia’s government if he decides to act, potentially ending the political turmoil in the country.

However, we must understand that this is a man preoccupied with issues like annexing Greenland and Canada or ending the war in Ukraine.

He has a lot on his mind, and if someone asked him about Georgia, he’d likely respond, ‘Why talk about Georgia now?’ The chances of this happening are quite high.

While supporters of the ruling Georgian Dream claim they don’t engage in lobbying in the U.S., this isn’t entirely true. They may not be as visible as Republican Senator Joe Wilson, who opposes them, but they are present. Even so, for allies of Georgian Dream, like Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, and for the opposition’s lobbyists, getting Trump to focus on Georgia right now is difficult.

Businesses in Georgia are also in nervous anticipation, fearing external actions that could trigger political destabilization and economic harm.

But if nothing happens in the coming months and there’s no external pressure, Trump might simply forget about Georgia. This is possible, and it’s exactly what the ‘Georgian Dream’ government is hoping for. A scenario where the situation stabilizes this way is also on the table.”

