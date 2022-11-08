fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan

Vintage metro car exhibit in Baku. Photo report

messenger vk-black email copy print

Vintage metro car exhibit in Baku

On the 55th anniversary of the opening of the Baku metro and the Day of Victory in the Second Karabakh War, a vintage metro car exhibit is being held in Baku, staged on the usually inactive Icherisheher station platform. JAMnews prepared a photo essay of the exhibit.

The Baku metro opened on November 6, 1967, and consisted of only five stations.

At the exhibit of vintage metro cars in Baku. Photo: JAMnews

The construction of the subway in the capital of Azerbaijan had been planned since 1932, but WWII intervened.

At present the Baku Metro consists of 26 stations, with four stations are under construction. The total length of the three lines in Baku reaches is kilometers.

Vintage metro car exhibit. Photo: JAMnews

Another 50 stations are planned, which will lengthen the system to 84 kilometers.

By total passenger traffic the Baku Metro ranks 41st in the world.

Most read

1

"Why is your jacket unbuttoned?" - Homophobic attack in Tbilisi

2

“We are all soldiers in defense of the motherland” - a businessman who became a state minister

3

"Pro-Russian opposition to Armenia harms Russia's image." Opinion

4

Sex-tourism in Azerbaijan: an Arabian summer

5

Scandalous statements by Lukashenko. Opinion from Yerevan

6

Russians buy nearly 3,000 apartments in Georgia since March

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews