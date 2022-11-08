Vintage metro car exhibit in Baku. Photo report

Vintage metro car exhibit in Baku

On the 55th anniversary of the opening of the Baku metro and the Day of Victory in the Second Karabakh War, a vintage metro car exhibit is being held in Baku, staged on the usually inactive Icherisheher station platform. JAMnews prepared a photo essay of the exhibit.

The Baku metro opened on November 6, 1967, and consisted of only five stations.

At the exhibit of vintage metro cars in Baku. Photo: JAMnews

The construction of the subway in the capital of Azerbaijan had been planned since 1932, but WWII intervened.

At present the Baku Metro consists of 26 stations, with four stations are under construction. The total length of the three lines in Baku reaches is kilometers.

Vintage metro car exhibit. Photo: JAMnews

Another 50 stations are planned, which will lengthen the system to 84 kilometers.

By total passenger traffic the Baku Metro ranks 41st in the world.