Video of Mikheil Saakashvili released by Georgian Penitentiary Service

Video of Saakashvili released

The Special Penitentiary Service of Georgia has published video of Mikheil Saakashvili, purporting to show the “state of the prisoner Mikheil Saakashvili” at different times, the service reported.

“The video clearly shows actions intended to obstruct the administration of justice, and to mislead the public and international partners.

The video reflects both the attitude of the state towards Saakashvili and his attitude towards medical staff, namely ill-treatment and aggressive behavior on his part,” the statement of the penitentiary service reads.

The Minister of Justice of Georgia, Rati Bregadze, announced yesterday, December 13, that the video would be released. He said that if the “simulation campaign” about Saakashvili’s condition does not stop, the penitentiary service “will be forced to publish certain footage.”

On December 12 a press conference was held in Strasbourg concerning Mr Saakashvili’s dire health. Saakashvili’s son Eduard said at the conference: “We must not let my father die in prison.”

Saakashvili’s mother Giuli Alasania, his wife Sandra Rulofs, son Eduard Saakashvili, European parliamentarians Anna Fotyga and Miriam Lexmann, and Saakashvili’s lawyer Massimo D’angelo took part in the press conference. In their speech, they once again called on the ruling Georgian Dream party to release Saakashvili from prison.

On December 6, a council created by the Public Defender of Georgia prepared a report on Saakashvili’s health. Four doctors visited the ex-president on December 5.

According to cardiologist Giorgi Kacharava, Saakashvili should change the place of treatment. Neurologist Tengiz Tsuladze said that Saakashvili’s health had “significantly” worsened compared to April.

Also according to doctors, he has cachexia [extreme malnutrition] of the fourth degree, which means that he may have only months to live.

On December 2, a US toxicological examination signed by Professor David Smith was published. It says that the presence of heavy metals and other substances, including mercury and arsenic, was found in Mikhail Saakashvili’s body. The specialist associates Saakashvili’s symptoms with ingestion of these substances.

Follow us – Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

On December 1, the Empathy Center published a medical report on the health of Mikheil Saakashvili, according to which the ex-president has more than twenty disorders, about ten of which are incompatible with imprisonment.

Empathy has not disclosed these disorders but stress that his condition is severe. His diagnoses, either individually or collectively, can lead to irreversible deterioration in health, reduced life expectancy, and even death if he is not given the opportunity to receive adequate diagnosis and treatment.