"His condition is incompatible with prison." Saakashvili medical report

Saakashvili’s medical report

The medical experts of Empathy Center have published a medical report on the health of former third president of Georgia, Mikheil Saakashvili. He was diagnosed with more than twenty disorders, ten of them serious, and Saakashvili’s condition is incompatible with imprisonment, doctors say.

The Empathy Center says that the main diagnoses have not been made public.

On December 1, Saakashvili’s lawyer Shalva Khachapuridze applied to the court for the release of his client or for a suspension of the sentence.

Saakashvili’s medical examination was conducted by a commission of ten Georgian and six international experts. Doctors monitored the health of the ex-president from June 1 to November 28, 2022. The conclusion consists of 194 pages and is accompanied by 22 appendices — a total of 2,980 pages.

The report says that Saakashvili’s health is dire. Certain conditions will cause irreversible deterioration in health, reduced life expectancy and even death if Saakashvili is not given adequate treatment.

In the past two months Saakashvili’s condition has worsened, confirmed by his doctors, family members, lawyers and party comrades admitted to the Vivamed clinic.

Saakashvili was unable to attend trial in Tbilisi City Court on November 28 in a case of illegal border crossing owing to ill health, even though Saakashvili himself requested to attend. Judge Nino Chakhnashvili stated that the meeting was postponed without determining the next date.

On October 6 of this year, the head of the State Security Service, Temur Janashia, who visited the ex-president at the Vivamed clinic, said that Saakashvili’s health had deteriorated so much that he was “actually no longer a person”, and felt very unwell due to a constant temperature of 38 degrees and high blood pressure. According to Janashia, Saakashvili is bed-ridden.

American expert Shahin Lahan, after their own visit, explained that studies show an acute shortage of all “vital indicators” and that such a state “should not happen in a normal person under conditions of normal health care.”

Saakashvili’s foreign lawyer Massimo Dangelo also visited him at the clinic and announced a significant deterioration in his client’s health. According to the lawyer, Saakashvili’s condition “threatens his life.”

US Ambassador to Georgia Kelly Degnan urged the Georgian government to take he Public Defender’s recommendations on Saakashvili’s health seriously.

Mikheil Saakashvili has been in prison for more than one year. The ex-president was arrested after he secretly returned to Georgia on October 1, 2021.

