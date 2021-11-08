Azerbaijan celebrates Victory Day. Photo/Video.

The anniversary of the victory in the second Karabakh war was celebrated in Azerbaijan today. Victory marches took place in many cities of the country – the largest of them in Baku.

On November 8, 2020, the Azerbaijani army liberated the city of Shusha. A day later, a trilateral statement was signed, which put an end to the second Karabakh war. November 8 has been declared the Victory Day in Azerbaijan.

The cadets of the military lyceum carried the 440 meters long flag of Azerbaijan from the very center of Baku to the War Trophy Park. The length of the flag symbolized the second Karabakh war, which lasted 44 days. They were accompanied by a mounted group of border troops, veterans of the second Karabakh war, as well as a military orchestra.

