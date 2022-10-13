"Very well, but why talk about it publicly?" - business in Abkhazia says it will help the army



Business in Abkhazia to help the army

The government of Abkhazia has published a report on successful negotiations with local businessmen regarding support for the Abkhazian army, and a list of what private businesses will finance has been published.

Business in Abkhazia to help the army

Business in Abkhazia to help the army

“There are problems in the military, specifically material, and we should lend a hand. Of course we also have questions for the state, but now is a very difficult time and we need to help. We will think about how to do it,” Nikolay Achba, director of Wines and Waters of Abkhazia LLC, who participated in the meeting, commented in local media.

Deputy Prime Minister of Abkhazia Sergei Pustovalov, who leads a working group to improve enlistment in the Abkhazian army, published a specific list of what the army needs help with:

Replenishment of medicines and first aid;

Training of paramedics in practical medicine courses;

Completion of modern mobile communications;

Acquisition of unmanned aerial vehicles and training for UAV operators;

Resupplying military units with modern personal protective equipment (body armor, helmets, ballistic goggles, tactical gloves);

Creation of a reserve of field uniforms for the armed forces and the reserves;

Acquisition of ATVs;

A phased tuning of automatic small arms;

Purchase of thermal imagers;

Purchase of power generators.

Business in Abkhazia to help the army

Business in Abkhazia to help the army

The meeting of the government with business representatives was widely covered in local media, and this openness actually elicited criticism in society.

“I’m just shocked by this meeting of the business community with the president. If you seriously want to deal with defense issues, why make this public policy? – said a commander of the Georgian-Abkhaz war of 1992-93, Aslan Kobakhia. “We would never have won the war if Vladislav Ardzinba [the first president of Abkhazia] told everyone about his meetings with businessmen. […] Such PR campaigns bring nothing but harm,” he says.

President Aslan Bzhaniya made a statement regarding the meeting with businessmen. “If it suddenly happens that the situation escalates, we must be prepared,” he says.

Bzhaniya’s speech caused an additional wave of questions in society. “Is this an echo of the Ukrainian events and the order to be on our toes came from Moscow? Or does the leadership of Abkhazia have some information about possible plans by Georgia?” – the Telegram channel Abkhazia-center wrote.

Terms, place names, opinions and ideas suggested by the author of the publication are their own and do not necessarily coincide with the opinions and ideas of JAMnews or its individual employees. JAMnews reserves the right to remove comments on posts that are deemed offensive, threatening, violent or otherwise ethically unacceptable.

Business in Abkhazia to help the army