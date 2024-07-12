US Deputy Secretary of State arrives in Tbilisi over concerns with actions of Georgian authorities

Uzra Zeya’s Visit to Georgia

The US Embassy in Georgia reported that US Deputy Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya arrived in Tbilisi on July 11 to underscore US deep concerns over actions and rhetoric of the ruling party threatening Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic future.

Zeya’s visit emphasizes the importance of respecting human rights and fundamental freedoms for all. It also reaffirms US support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, according to the embassy statement.

On her first day, Zeya held meetings with human rights defenders, civil society representatives, members of the ruling party and opposition, as well as with president Salome Zourabichvili of Georgia.

A meeting with the president

President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human rights Uzra Zeya

Salome Zourabichvili emphasized Georgia’s European future, stating, “Georgia has never been and will never be pro-Russian; the choice of the absolute majority of the Georgian people is the European path.”

The president’s administration reported that during the meeting, issues related to the upcoming parliamentary elections in October were discussed. Zourabichvili expressed expectations of full mobilization and high civic engagement during the elections, especially among the youth.

“The anti-democratic actions of the Georgian government threaten the country’s Euro-Atlantic path, which reflects the will of the Georgian people. However, the Georgian people will once again confirm their European aspirations during the elections,” the president said.

Zourabichvili also stressed the importance of nearly all opposition forces signing the “Georgian Charter,” indicating their readiness to present unified messages to voters during the pre-election period. The opposition leaders who signed the Charter have taken responsibility to steer Georgia back on the European path, the president said.

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State thanked the president of Georgia for her efforts in leading the country on the path of European integration. ‘My visit confirms that a deep partnership with the Georgian people is important for America, and the U.S. will continue to support Georgia’s sovereignty,’ said Uzra Zeya.

Meeting with representatives of the ruling party

Deputy Secretary of State of the USA for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya

Deputy Secretary of State of the USA for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya wrote in X after meeting with women deputies from the ruling party “Georgian Dream”:

“Engaged with the women leaders of ‘Georgian Dream’ on the importance of upholding democratic norms & human rights. The USA strongly supports the Georgia’s people’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations, but GD’s actions have derailed progress toward this goal. We call on the Georgia’s gov’t to stop anti-democratic actions & anti-U.S. disinformation.“

Deputy Secretary of State Uzra Zeya will continue meetings in Tbilisi today.