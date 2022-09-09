fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
messenger vk-black email copy print
Georgia

USAID: a Georgian oligarch is seizing control of the state

messenger vk-black email copy print


USAID concerning Ivanishvili

Over the past decade, it has become clear that Georgia’s richest oligarch – meaning Bedzina Ivanishvili – has taken over the state, according to a US Agency for International Development (USAID) document assessing the fight against global kleptocracy and analyzing examples of success and failure in this regard.

Kleptocracy is a form of government in which the ruling elite use the country’s resources for their own enrichment. By seizing state resources, they expand their power and influence. Kleptocracy is directly related to corruption and the collapse of institutions, although it is rather an elitist form of corruption.

“The fight against kleptocracy spans generations. The misconception that the goal has already been achieved can become the basis for a rollback of reforms and the rise of kleptocracy/ This can happen even after an eight-year reform process, as the experience of Georgia post-2012 shows,” the study says.

In addition to Georgia, the document also examoines Ukraine, Romania, Bulgaria, South Africa, Sudan, Moldova, Armenia, Malaysia, and other countries.


The document regards 2004-2012 as a period of success for Georgia, when rapid and effective steps were taken in the country to combat corruption and kleptocracy. The document details police reforms carried out in Georgia, which is recognized as a successful examples of police reform.

The document also mentions examples of the export of Georgian reforms – the process of building the National Police of Ukraine on the Georgian model after 2014.

For the period after 2012, USAID paints a completely different picture: the dominance of oligarchic rule, the capture of state institutions, and a syndrome of impunity for corrupt officials.

Transparency International’s study describes a system of impunity for corrupt officials, Georgia’s growing dependence on Russia, and clandestine dealings between oligarchs and Russia.

The document emphasizes that the “orange revolution” in Ukraine and the “rose revolution” in Georgia ended “when Russian-backed oligarchs funded pro-Russian candidates who became presidents and re-kleptified both countries.”

USAID concerning Ivanishvili

Most read

Latest news

Photo/Video

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews