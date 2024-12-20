fbpx
Georgia-USA
Georgia-USA

US State Department signals possible new sanctions on Georgian authorities

U.S. State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel, speaking at a press conference about possible sanctions against Bidzina Ivanishvili and members of the Georgian government, stated that the adoption of a single sanctions decision today does not preclude the State Department from taking further action in the future.

“The Treasury Department has imposed sanctions on the Georgian Minister of Internal Affairs and the Deputy Director of the Ministry’s Department of Special Assignments. These leaders are implicated in the violent suppression of media representatives and peaceful protesters, including during the 2024 protests. The State Department has also announced additional visa restrictions for individuals responsible for undermining democracy in Georgia, as well as their immediate family members. These measures follow visa actions announced last week.

The United States strongly condemns the ongoing violence by Georgian Dream against the people of Georgia, including Georgian protesters, media representatives, human rights defenders, and opposition figures. We believe that Georgian Dream has turned away from Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic future, which is the aspiration of the overwhelming majority of the Georgian people and enshrined in the country’s Constitution. We remain committed to holding accountable those who violate human rights and undermine democracy in Georgia.

The adoption of a single sanctions decision or action on any given day does not limit our ability to take further steps in the future. This is merely the latest example of the tools at the United States’ disposal to hold perpetrators in Georgia accountable, and these tools remain in our hands. I will not discuss potential actions in advance,” Patel said.

On December 19, the United States added Georgian Interior Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri and Deputy Director of the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ Department of Special Assignments, Mirza Kezevadze, to the sanctions under the “Magnitsky List.” The U.S. Treasury Department imposed sanctions on Gomelauri and Kezevadze for their involvement in violent repression against journalists, opposition figures, and peaceful protesters.

This move was coordinated with the United Kingdom, which earlier on the same day imposed sanctions on five senior Georgian security officials, including Vakhtang Gomelauri.

Additionally, reports emerged that the U.S. State Department would introduce travel restrictions on Georgian law enforcement officers and municipal officials who “participated in violence against protesters” or “abused their powers to restrict fundamental freedoms.”

