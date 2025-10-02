US senator writes letter to Ulviyya Ali

US Senator Jeanne Shaheen, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has sent a letter to journalist Ulviyya Guliyeva (also known as Ulviyya Ali), who was arrested in Azerbaijan in connection with the so-called “Meydan TV case.”

Journalist Ulviyya Guliyeva (Ulviyya Ali)

The senator wrote that supporting political prisoners in Azerbaijan, including Ulviyya Ali, remains her priority:

“I will raise my voice on your case wherever possible and work to secure your release.”

Journalist Ulviyya Ali (Guliyeva) was forcibly detained by officers of the Baku Main Police Department on the night of 7 May as part of the so-called “Meydan TV case.” A search was carried out at her home. On the same day, the Khatai District Court placed her under pre-trial detention for 1 month and 29 days. On 6 December 2024, Meydan TV staff members Ramin Deko (Jabrailzade), Aynur Ganbarova (Elgunesh), Aysel Umudova, Aytaj Ahmadova (Tapdyg), Hayala Aghayeva and Natig Javadli were detained. They were charged under Article 206.3.2 of the Criminal Code (smuggling committed by a group with prior collusion), and the criminal proceedings against them became known as the “Meydan TV case.” Later, journalists Shamshad Agha, Nurlan Libre, Fatima Movlamli and Ahmed Mukhtar were also arrested under the same case. In August this year, the charges against Ali were toughened and additional articles were brought against her. Meydan TV says the arrests are linked to its critical reporting.

In her letter, Shaheen highlighted that she had read an interview with the journalist’s mother in The Washington Post and noted that Ulviyya Ali’s statement, made before her arrest, about staying true to journalistic ethics and her commitment to reporting the truth, had resonated with the international community.

The senator also recalled that Voice of America, where Ali previously worked, is going through a challenging period, and emphasised that she continues to work with colleagues to support the mission and its team of journalists.

“I am confident the day will come when I can welcome you to the US Senate to celebrate your freedom. Until then, stay strong and remember that your courage does not go unnoticed.”

