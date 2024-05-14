Freedom House condemns repression of peaceful demonstrators in Georgia

Freedom House condemns repression in Georgia

International human rights organization Freedom House stands with the Georgian people and condemns the ongoing repression and violence against peaceful demonstrators opposing the “foreign agents bill” in Georgia. Freedom House interim president, Nicole Bibbins Sedaca, responded to the events in Georgia with a special statement.

“Freedom House supports the Georgian people, who have consistently and overwhelmingly backed a democratic path for their country. We join them in raising alarm over the Georgian government’s second attempt to pass a “foreign agents” law that would require certain civil society groups and media outlets to register as “organizations serving the interests of a foreign power,” ” the statement reads.

Freedom House asserts that if the “foreign agents” bill is passed, legitimate civil society and independent media will be stigmatized, giving authorities additional leverage for punishment. This would align Georgia with repressive regimes like Russia and Kyrgyzstan—autocracies that systematically work to dismantle civil society using similar measures—and significantly hinder Georgia’s efforts to join the EU.

Freedom House calls on the “Georgian Dream” to immediately withdraw the “foreign agents” bill. The organization also condemns the ongoing repression and violence against peaceful demonstrators who took to the streets of Tbilisi to protest the bill, particularly the use of water cannons, tear gas, rubber bullets, and mass arrests.

“We are also deeply alarmed by the threats and attacks against Georgian human rights defenders, journalists, and opposition figures, and their families. This repression is unacceptable in any country, but particularly for an aspirant country to the European Union.

“We urge immediate and coordinated action from the United States, the European Union, and United Kingdom to curb the growing repression against the Georgian people. These governments should insist that the Venice Commission be allowed to evaluate the proposed law and assess its alignment with European standards. Travel restrictions and financial sanctions should be immediately imposed on high-ranking Georgian Dream officials and their family members if the law is passed without the approval of the Venice Commission or before its findings have been issued.

“This is a critical juncture for Georgia’s democratic path. Democratic governments must stand with the people of Georgia and send a clear message that the Georgian Dream government’s current actions will not be tolerated,” the statement concludes.