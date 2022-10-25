US Ambassador to Georgia: Independent judiciary important

Judicial independence in Georgia

US Ambassador to Georgia Kelly Degnan responded to the life-term election of judges Dimitri Gvritishvili and Levan Murusidze to the High Council of Justice. According to the ambassador, “it is very important for the country to have an independent judiciary in order to protect democracy.” Degnan also stressed that everything that separates Georgia and Ukraine is only to the benefit of Russia.

According to Degnan, Georgia’s judicial reform is one of the EU’s priorities; the reform also appears in the association agreement between Georgia and the European Union.

“Justice reform must be inclusive, with the participation of representatives of civil society, the opposition, and all stakeholders who can share ideas and thoughts on how to improve the justice system in Georgia,” Degnan said.

The US Ambassador says that many judges in Georgia are dedicated professionals who rely only on evidence in their work and do not accept outside interference. According to the ambassador, justice reform should solve the most important tasks facing the court.

“For example, in some courts there are too many cases, somewhere there are not enough judges, and somewhere there are too many. Most importantly, all Georgian citizens should receive proper support in terms of justice.”

Dmitry Gvirtishvili and Levan Murusidze were elected members of the High Council of Justice on October 23. Both were appointed to positions for a period of four years. Murusidze and Gvritishvili are considered in Georgia to be representatives of the so-called “judicial clan”: the opposition and the civil sector have been accusing them for several years of bias and acting on the instructions of the authorities.

In order to obtain the status of an EU candidate country, Georgia has committed itself to fulfilling a 12-point plan set out by the European Commission. Judicial reform is a crucial point of this plan.

“Ensure a judiciary that is fully and truly independent, accountable and impartial at every link in the judicial institutional chain, and ensure the distribution of power. Ensure the proper functioning of all judicial and investigative bodies, especially the Supreme Court, as well as eliminate all identified shortcomings, including at all levels of nomination of candidates for the positions of judges and prosecutors general. Carry out a thorough reform of the High Council of Justice and appoint the remaining members of the Supreme Council. All these measures must fully comply with European standards and recommendations of the Venice Commission,” the European Commission document says.

