fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
messenger vk-black email copy print
Georgia - EU

UN Human Rights Council adopts resolution on occupied regions of Georgia

messenger vk-black email copy print

UNHRC on the occupation of Georgia

The UN Human Rights Council has adopted a resolution on the occupied regions of Georgia to express serious concern about various kinds of discrimination against the ethnic Georgian population in the occupied regions of Abkhazia and Tskhinvali.

The council demands immediate and unrestricted access to the occupied Abkhaz and Tskhinvali regions for the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and international and regional human rights organizations.

According to the Georgian Foreign Ministry, with this resolution the UNHRC reaffirms its support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia within internationally recognized borders.

The council also stresses the importance of the Geneva International Talks, organized on the basis of the ceasefire agreement of August 12 2008, which highlights the role of the Incident Prevention and Response Mechanism in Gali and Ergneti.

First Deputy Foreign Minister of Georgia Lasha Darsalia said that the current situation in the occupied territories of Georgia clearly indicates the need to admit the office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and representatives of other international human rights monitoring mechanisms.

According to the Foreign Ministry, during discussion of the resolution, delegations of the European Union, Great Britain, the United States, Costa Rica and Lithuania made statements in support of Georgia and called on Council members to support the resolution.

UNHRC on the occupation of Georgia

Most read

Latest news

Opinion

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews