UN Human Rights Council adopts resolution on occupied regions of Georgia

UNHRC on the occupation of Georgia

The UN Human Rights Council has adopted a resolution on the occupied regions of Georgia to express serious concern about various kinds of discrimination against the ethnic Georgian population in the occupied regions of Abkhazia and Tskhinvali.

The council demands immediate and unrestricted access to the occupied Abkhaz and Tskhinvali regions for the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and international and regional human rights organizations.

According to the Georgian Foreign Ministry, with this resolution the UNHRC reaffirms its support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia within internationally recognized borders.

The council also stresses the importance of the Geneva International Talks, organized on the basis of the ceasefire agreement of August 12 2008, which highlights the role of the Incident Prevention and Response Mechanism in Gali and Ergneti.

First Deputy Foreign Minister of Georgia Lasha Darsalia said that the current situation in the occupied territories of Georgia clearly indicates the need to admit the office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and representatives of other international human rights monitoring mechanisms.

According to the Foreign Ministry, during discussion of the resolution, delegations of the European Union, Great Britain, the United States, Costa Rica and Lithuania made statements in support of Georgia and called on Council members to support the resolution.

