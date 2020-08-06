Members of UN Security Council: Russia is undermining Georgia’s sovereignty

Twelve years after the 2008 Russo-Georgian War, Russia continues deploying military equipment and personnel in the Georgian regions of Abkhazia and Tskhinvali, destabilizing the situation in the entire region. This according to a special statement by representatives of the current and future members of the UN Security Council — Belgium, Estonia, France, Germany, UK, USA, Ireland and Norway.

The statement was made during a closed session of the UN Security Council on August 5.

It reads that 12 years after the 2008 war, Russia’s recognition of the self-declared independence of Abkhazia and the Tskhinvali region violates the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia and undermines the international order.

“These actions further alienate communities affected by the conflict, impede reconciliation and threaten the health and lives of the affected populations, especially in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic,” reads the statement.

The parties involved express extreme concern over the intensification of so-called “borderization” in recent years, including during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The statement also expressed concern about the campaign of misinformation Russia is leading regarding the pandemic in Georgia and the problems it has been causing.

At the same time, the parties are concerned about false propaganda directed against the Lugar Laboratory.

Eight UN member states once again called on Russia to fully comply with the six-point ceasefire agreement of August 12, 2008.

