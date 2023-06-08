fbpx
UN adopts resolution on internally displaced persons from Abkhazia and South Ossetia

UN resolution on migrants from Abkhazia and South Ossetia

The UN adopted a resolution on internally displaced persons from Abkhazia and South Ossetia. According to the Georgian Foreign Ministry, the resolution condemns the violent demographic changes in these territories, reaffirms the right of IDPs regardless of ethnicity to a dignified and safe return to their homes, and emphasizes the need to respect and protect their property rights.

The resolution was initiated by Georgia and 63 other countries. It was supported by 100 countries.

According to the Foreign Ministry, in addition to the humanitarian context, the resolution also has practical significance, since it instructs the UN Secretary General to prepare an annual report on the situation of the displaced population living in Georgia and the implementation of the resolution.

According to the ministry, this is especially important in light of the difficult human rights situation in Obkhazia and South Ossetia and the lack of international monitoring mechanisms, which is another obstacle to the safe and dignified return of internally displaced persons and refugees.

“The resolution also calls on the participants in the Geneva talks to intensify their efforts to improve the security and human rights situation, which in turn will facilitate the return of internally displaced persons and refugees to their homes,” the ministry said in a statement.

The number of co-sponsors of the resolution has increased compared to last year. According to the Ministry, during the discussion initiated by the Georgian side, the delegations of Australia (on behalf of Canada, Australia, New Zealand), Lithuania (on behalf of Scandinavia/Baltic), the European Union, the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan and Ukraine called on Member States UN to support the resolution on internally displaced persons.

“Georgia’s success in diplomacy is the fact that Georgia managed and maintained its annual dynamics this year, which was reflected in the adoption of the resolution of the UN General Assembly,” the Foreign Ministry writes in its statement.

Among the co-sponsors of the resolution:

Albania, Andorra, Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Costa Rica, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Djibouti, Estonia, Fiji, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Guatemala, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Kiribati, Latvia, Liberia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Papua New Guinea, Poland, Portugal, Moldova, Romania, San – Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Tonga, Turkey, Tuvalu, Ukraine, Great Britain, USA, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Malawi, Mexico, New Zealand, Palau, Samoa, Trinidad and Tobago, Vanuatu.

