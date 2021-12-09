Ukranian President Zelensky thanked his Georgian counterpart Zurabishvili for support, solidarity

President Zelensky thanked President Zurabishvili

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili for her statement in support of Ukraine.

“Thank you, President Zurabishvili for a strong statement of solidarity and support for Ukraine. We’re stronger with reliable partners. For our friendly countries of the Associated Trio, the European future is unalterable. We’re jointly preparing for the Eastern Partnership Summit in Brussels”, Zelensky wrote on Twitter.

On December 8, Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili issued a statement saying that the situation on the border with Ukraine is alarming, and reaffirmed her support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

“I express my solidarity and reaffirm my full support to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, our friend and Association Trio partner We share a common past with the Ukrainian people and a common path of building a modern state looking toward European integration. Peace and stability is in everyone’s interest. I firmly believe Ukraine will withstand the existing tensions and threats and unwaveringly continue its path”, Zurabishvili said.

What is happening in Ukraine



For a month now, the Western press has been reporting the growing threat of Russia’s large-scale invasion of Ukraine. Currently, more than 100,000 Russian military personnel have been mobilized along the border with Ukraine.

On December 7, a video meeting took place between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Biden warned Putin that a Russian invasion of Ukraine would have dire consequences for Russia.

According to Biden, in a conversation with Putin, he also mentioned that the United States will provide Ukraine with means of protection. Another meeting with Russia may take place at the end of the week, this time with the participation of four NATO allies.