Ukrainian MP David Arakhamia: Ignore fakes spread on oligarch's orders

David Arakhamia’s response to Irakli Garibashvili’s accusations

David Arakhamia, chairman of the ruling Servant of the People party in Ukraine, responded to Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili’s speech by saying that the public should not pay attention to the fakes of the Georgian government. He went on to say that, the Prime Minister “distributes unverified information on the order of one oligarch”.

Irakli Garibashvili, in his speech today, said that David Arakhamia insisted in the US and Europe on not granting the status of a candidate for Georgia.

Arakhamia recorded a response video to Garibashvili, where he noted that the Ukrainian government would help Georgia on its path to European integration. According to him, Bidzina Ivanishvili is a Russian oligarch, the Georgian government is a puppet, and the Georgian people are held hostage.

Arakhamia also says that the Georgian people want to be in Europe, and numerous recent rallies prove it:

“It is very sad that all of Georgia, its benevolent people who sheltered our refugees, many Georgians who fought on the side of Ukraine against Russian aggressors, today are held hostage by one oligarch. Therefore, we support the Georgians, I am sure that together we have a great future on the path to Europe”.

The European Commission prepared a report on the issue of granting the status of an EU candidate to Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova on 17 June. As a result, Ukraine and Moldova will receive the status of a candidate for the EU membership and will be required to fulfill certain obligations, while Georgia will first be obliged to fulfill the conditions, and then will have a chance to receive the status of a candidate.

A resolution on violations of media freedom in Georgia and the safety of journalists was approved by the European Parliament on 9 June.

On June 20, an unprecedented large-scale rally was held in front of the parliament building in Tbilisi in support of the European course of Georgia. Thousands of people gathered at the rally to demonstrate their loyalty to Europe and European values.

This action preceded an important decision for Georgia, which the European Union should take on June 24. On this day, it will be decided whether Georgia will receive the status of a candidate for EU membership.