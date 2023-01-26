Ukraine sees no danger to its citizens in Georgia - MFA of Ukraine



Ukraine sees no danger to its citizens in Georgia

On January 25 a meeting with the Ambassador of Georgia was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. According to the Georgian Foreign Ministry, its ambassador said that he does not see any danger to Ukrainian citizens in Georgia.

Charge d’Affaires of Ukraine in Georgia Andrei Kasyanov was summoned to the Georgian Foreign Ministry the day before for clarification in connection with his statement.

The Ukrainian embassy previously stated does not rule out the evacuation of Ukrainian citizens from Georgia if they are in danger if direct flights between Moscow and Tbilisi are restored, Andriy Kasyanov, Acting Ambassador of Ukraine to Georgia, said in an interview with the Ukrainian publication Evropeyskaya Pravda on January 24.

“In the event of the restoration of direct flights and the growth of real security threats, the embassy does not rule out contacting international partners and international organizations to discuss the possibility of facilitating the mass evacuation of Ukrainian citizens from Georgia,” Kasyanov said.

He underlined that this would happen if there were a real threat to the lives and security of Ukrainian citizens.

Kasyanov also stated that in light of the “significantly increased security risks” caused by the mass influx of Russians to Georgia, the embassy is doing everything to facilitate the return of its citizens to Ukraine.

What does the Georgian Foreign Ministry say?



According to the Georgian Foreign Ministry, the Georgian side reaffirmed Georgia’s support and solidarity with Ukraine. According to the clarification, the Ukrainian side expressed gratitude to Georgia for both political support and important humanitarian assistance provided during the war.

“First of all, the Ukrainian side expressed gratitude for the reception of Ukrainian refugees and noted that the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry is grateful for the help and does not see any danger in connection with the stay of Ukrainian citizens in Georgia,” the Georgian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.