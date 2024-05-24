U.S. Senate is considering a sanctions package against Georgian government

U.S. Senate considers sanctions for Georgia

The U.S. Senate is considering a new bipartisan sanctions bill against members of the Georgian government, authored by senators Jeanne Shaheen and Jim Risch.

According to POLITICO, the “Georgian People’s Act” includes travel bans and other sanctions targeting Georgian politicians responsible for “hindering the country’s Euro-Atlantic integration,” as well as for “corruption, human rights violations, and promoting or passing the foreign agents law.“

POLITICO highlights that Georgia’s “Foreign Influence Transparency Act” mirrors Russia’s foreign agents law, which is used to silence civil society and suppress dissent. The publication also notes that the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs used violent methods, including tear gas and pepper spray, to disperse protests against this law.

The bipartisan bill also calls for the permanent suspension of the U.S.-Georgia strategic dialogue, which focused on security and democracy issues.

However, it proposes allocating at least $50 million to support democracy and rule of law projects in Georgia. Another proposal includes investigating “foreign malign influence” in the country.

The Senate reaffirms its commitment to supporting Georgian civil society amid recent events. The State Department and USAID are tasked with determining how to continue supporting Georgian society in the current situation.

A few days earlier, a bill was introduced in the U.S. Congress to freeze assets and ban visas for members of the Georgian government who supported the “Russian-style foreign agents law.”

This bill also emphasizes that Tbilisi is “openly attacking” the U.S. and other Western organizations promoting democracy, as well as “local and international civil society,” while simultaneously “strengthening” ties with Russia and China.