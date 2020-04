The total death toll has reached seven

Two more people infected with COVID-19 have died in Azerbaijan, bringing the death toll to seven.

According to official figures, as of April 5, the total number of people infected in the country is 584 people.

32 people have recovered.

One of the deceased from today was 89 years old, and he suffered from diabetes; the second was 64 years old, he also had diabetes and a heart condition.