CRRC polls: 66% of Georgians support allowing military volunteers to fight in Ukraine

Georgian military volunteers in Ukraine

According to a new CRRC polls in Georgia, it is fully or largely acceptable for 66% of the reposndents to have the government allow military volunteers to go to Ukraine.

The CRRC polls in Georgia were conducted via telephone survey, by random generation of phon numbers. Survey was conducted on March 7-10 and 1,092 respondents were interviewed. The error margin is 2.96%.

At the same time, the majority of the population thinks that the government should provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine, temporarily accept Ukrainian refugees and help Ukraine financially, as well as to restrict the entry of Russian citizens to Georgia and supply weapons and military equipment to Ukraine.

According to the same survey, 61% of the respondents believe that the Georgian government should be more supportive of Ukraine.

31% think that the government supports Ukraine enough and only 2% of the population say that Georgia should be even less supportive of a friendly country.

The CRRC also assessed public sentiment about sanctions against Russia. 66% of the country’s population thinks that Georgia should join all or some of the sanctions imposed on Russia. 39% say Georgia should join all sanctions, while 27% say only some sanctions should be adopted.

Only 19% say Georgia should not join the sanctions at all.

In addition to Ukraine, the CRRC also presented a survey of local political parties. As in other studies, the number of citizens who have not yet decided who to vote for is very low.

According to the poll, if parliamentary elections were held tomorrow, 22% would vote for the ruling Georgian Dream party, 10% for the United National Movement, and 3% for Giorgi Gakharia’s party for Georgia.

According to the research: