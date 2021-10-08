Two detained for murder of Georgian Feedc social media platform co-founder

The killers of 22-year-old Nika Kvaratskhelia were detained by officers of the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs in Tskneti on the outskirts of Tbilisi. According to law enforcement officers, the circle of those accused in the murder case may expand further.

Head of the Tbilisi Police Department Tornike Marsagishvili shares the circumstances of the arrest of the accused, but the motive for the murder is still unknown.

Marsagishvili said that on October 7, two accused of murder were detained – Ako Chelidze and Giorgi Kaviladze. The accused have been on the wanted list since September 18.

The Interior Ministry says that Kaviladze and Chelidze planned to kill Kvaratskhelia, illegally purchased firearms, ammunition and rented a car from one of the citizens. On September 15, they ambushed Kvaratskhelia, Ako Chelidze fired more than 10 shots in his direction and fled from the scene in a rented car together with Giorgi Kaviladze.

“Searches of up to a dozen apartments and various objects were carried out, including in the shop of G.K., where the accused, after the commission of the crime, changed their bloody clothes, which were seized as material evidence. Based on the materials seized from the case, fingerprint, odorological, ballistic, chemical, biological, traceological and information technology examinations were carried out, as a result of which it was established that stains on A.S. belong to the late N.K”, said the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Nika Kvaratskhelia, creator of the online platform Feedc, was killed in Tbilisi on September 16 in the center of the city near the house where he rented an apartment. Eight bullets hit him in the chest, back and thighs, the doctors were unable to save him.

Nika Kvaratskhelia is the son of the influential Georgian thief in law Gia Kvaratskhelia. However, his connection with the “thieves’ world” is categorically denied by the relatives and acquaintances of the deceased.

Kvaratskhelia, a young IT specialist, has created an online platform Feedc, which provides access to a variety of information. There you can watch various channels, participate in educational programs, etc.

With this project, Nika Kvaratskhelia was included in the Forbes list of talented people under 30 years old. According to bm.ge, Feedc already has over 250,000 active users. According to Alexa.com, it ranks 20th in Georgia in terms of traffic on the Internet in relation to all sites, including Facebook and Google.