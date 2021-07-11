TV Pirveli cameraman dies after being attacked by far-right groups during July 5 anti-LGBT rally in Tbilisi

Cameraman Lekso Lashkarav, injured by radicals in Tbilisi, has died

Lekso Lashkarava, a cameraman for the Georgian TV channel Pirveli, who among several other media representatives, was attacked and injured by homophobic groups on July 5 in Tbilisi, was found dead in his bed on July 11.

Homophobic groups staged violence against journalists and civil society representatives on July 5 in the streets of the Georgian capital. They tried to interfere with the Pride March and targeted journalists who were covering the events. Out of a total of 55 people who have fallen victim to far-right violence, 53 were reporters and cameramen, some of whom had to be hospitalized.

Lexo was attacked while filming in the offices of the Shame movement. The operator received severe injuries, the bones of his face were broken, and had to undergo surgery but was later discharged to complete treatment at home. According to his colleagues, on the morning of July 11, his mother found him dead in bed, his nose was bleeding.

The cause of death has not yet been officially announced, an investigation is underway.

Journalist Miranda Bagaturia, who worked with Lekso Lashkarava that day, recounted the attack:

“When they broke into the office, they kicked me first. Then the priest began to pull my hair, while saying: “Maybe now you will shut up?” Our cameraman Lekso tried to stop him and told him: “What are you doing, we are journalists!” And then about twenty radicals attacked him.

Lekso and I were completely defenseless there. There was only one policeman and he could not help us. Lekso was beaten mercilessly by the crowd, he was in a pool of blood. I screamed and cried and begged: “Don’t kill us!” They also started beating and kicking me.

At first, I could hear his voice, and then he fell silent, and I thought: “That’s it, they killed him”.

On July 8, two people were arrested for the violence against Lekso Lashkarava and Miranda Bagaturia, they are currently placed in pre-trial detention, an investigation is underway.

On July 5, in Tbilisi, on the main Rustaveli Avenue, the March of Dignity was to be held as the final event of the Pride Week. But instead, unprecedented violence by radical homophobic and ultra-right groups took place on the avenue all day.

For several hours, hundreds of radicals armed with stones and truncheons beat journalists and civic activists. They marched through different parts of Tbilisi, searched, smashed and robbed the offices of non-governmental organizations, burned LGBT flags.

The EU flag was also publicly burned.

Opposition tents in front of parliament, which had stood there since October 2020, as a sign of political protest, were destroyed.

55 people, including 53 journalists, ended up in hospital while the homophobic groups staged a celebration and dances in front of parliament.

Journalists and experts say the July 5 violence was initiated by the Georgian Patriarchate and provoked by the government. “These events should be viewed as a war against civil society, democracy and European values”, said several non-governmental and journalistic organizations.

At this stage, it is known that the victims are 25 people, including 19 journalists and cameramen. As of right now, only 13 people have been detained.