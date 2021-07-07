Over 100 far-right activists detained during two rallies near parliament in Tbilisi

More than 100 violent far-right activists were arrested on July 6 in Tbilisi for throwing stones, glass, bottles and pieces of the iron rod at protesters who gathered near the parliament for the For Freedom rally.

68 of them were released on bail, 32 remain in a temporary detention center and criminal cases have been launched against two individuals, the press service of the Georgian Interior Ministry reports.

.One of these two, 32-year-old I.K., is accused of attacking the operator of the PalitraNews TV channel. The investigation is being conducted under two articles of the Criminal Code: “illegal obstruction of journalists during their professional activities committed with the threat of violence” and “violence”.

Another individual, 56-year-old G.S. smashed the side window of a patrol police car; he was charged with deliberately damaging or destroying things and objects.

As a result of the actions of radical groups, three police officers were injured and several police cars were damaged.

“During two rallies on Rustaveli Avenue, the police took all necessary measures to allow citizens to participate in a protest. Despite numerous calls, the protesters resisted the police and pelted them with various objects”, the Interior Ministry said.

It promised to give “an appropriate response to every case of violation and criminal activity”.

Photo Netgazeti

The For Freedom rally was announced by politicians in response to the violence against journalists and civil activists that took place during the July 5 homophobic rallies in Tbilisi.

Radicals periodically tried to break through the cordons and interfere with the rally which was also joined by representatives of the LGBT community. They threw stones, bottles, and eggs at the protesters and policemen.

The rally ended after midnight. When the participants of the For Freedom rally left the territory, the square near the parliament was occupied by homophobes from various ultra-conservative and anti-Western organizations. They tore down and burned the EU flag, which was hoisted on a flagpole outside the country’s main legislative body.