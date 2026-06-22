Turkmen president in Azerbaijan: energy, trade and tanker gift

Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov arrived in Azerbaijan on 22 June for a state visit. The programme included one-on-one and expanded-format talks, the signing of several agreements, a ceremony to hand over the oil tanker Dostlug to Turkmenistan as a special gift, and joint statements to the press.

Officials described the visit as “an important stage in deepening relations between the two brotherly countries.”

The main outcome of the visit was the signing of a joint statement and a series of agreements covering customs, sport, healthcare, energy, industry and agriculture.

The sides also signed a memorandum between the Central Bank of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan’s Ministry of Finance and Economy, as well as a cooperation programme between the two countries’ foreign ministries for 2026–2029.

Experts say the energy agreement carries particular significance because it creates new opportunities for developing the Caspian region’s energy resources and expanding the export and transit of gas and petroleum products.

More broadly, analysts believe the package of agreements elevates bilateral cooperation from a technical and administrative level to a strategic, programme-based partnership.

The documents cover both short-term practical measures, such as simplifying customs procedures and improving information exchange, and longer-term goals set out in cooperation programmes for 2026–2028 and 2026–2029.

Particular attention focused on the online handover of the oil tanker Dostlug, which Azerbaijan built for Turkmenistan.

Officials described the gift as a practical contribution to strengthening transport links across the Caspian Sea and a symbol of long-term partnership in the energy and logistics sectors.

An analytical perspective

Relations between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan have carried strategic importance since the early years of independence. Both countries are located in the Caspian region and possess significant energy resources.

Analysts also point to similarities in their foreign policy approaches, citing Turkmenistan’s declared neutrality and Azerbaijan’s multi-vector diplomacy.

In recent years, the growing importance of the Middle Corridor and the development of regional transport and logistics projects have made this cooperation even more relevant. Its most promising components include Turkmenistan’s vast gas reserves and Azerbaijan’s export infrastructure, including TANAP and the Southern Gas Corridor.

Gas swap arrangements and joint projects aimed at expanding transport links across the Caspian Sea also remain high on the agenda.

The transfer of the Dostlug tanker is expected to facilitate the transportation of petroleum products and other cargo.

Economists predict that the new agreements signed in Baku will encourage investment and make it easier to establish joint ventures.

Energy experts also highlight the potential for expanding gas export and transit opportunities.

President of Turkmenistan in Azerbaijan



