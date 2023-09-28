Transparency International suspects more than 160 Georgian officials of corruption

Corruption in Georgia

According to the latest Transparency International Georgia (TI) report, 166 high-ranking officials are involved in 144 cases of alleged corruption. Among them are 13 judges, 27 members of parliament, 28 members of government or their deputies and 53 municipal officials.

Among the 144 cases mentioned are Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili’s suspected use of a government airplane for personal use, an expensive birthday party for Garibashvili’s wife, the property of former Georgian Prosecutor General Otar Partskhaladze, and others.

According to TI:



● The existence and seriousness of the problem of corruption at the highest level is evidenced by the findings of local civil society as well as international assessments, public opinion polls conducted in Georgia, and the growing number of alleged cases identified by investigative journalists and non-governmental organizations.

● The bodies responsible for the prevention of corruption offenses in Georgia (General Prosecutor’s Office and State Security Service) leave possible cases of corruption at the highest level without effective response, especially if it includes those close to the ruling party.

● For example, reports from the Prosecutor’s Office and the SSS in recent years show that the highest-ranking officials arrested for corruption offenses are the mayor and former governor.

● Cases periodically referred to Transparency International Georgia remain unanswered, despite the fact that according to Georgian legislation, upon receiving information about a crime, the investigator and prosecutor are obliged to initiate an investigation.