US State Department on sanctions against Partskhaladze

As the US State Department explained, legal entities and individuals who will carry out any transactions or deals with sanctioned former Prosecutor General of Georgia Otar Partskhaladze will also be subject to sanctions. The State Department’s statement is quoted by the Georgian TV station Formula.

In a letter published by Formula, the State Department expresses concern over the decision of the National Bank of Georgia not to follow the sanctions imposed against Otar Partskhaladze.

“On September 14, the United States imposed sanctions against Otar Partskhaladze, a Georgian-Russian oligarch who collaborated with the Russian FSB to influence Georgian society and politics in Russia’s interests. The sanctions against him were imposed under Decree No. 14024, which imposes sanctions on specific, damaging activities of the government of the Russian Federation.

We regret the decision of the National Bank of Georgia. Individuals and entities that conduct any transactions with Partskhaladze or other persons subject to restrictions under our Russia-related sanctions also expose themselves to the risk of sanctions.

Georgia’s banking system has been one of the best achievements in the democratic history of this country. An independent national bank is the cornerstone of any country’s healthy economy,” the US State Department said in the letter.

On September 14, the United States imposed sanctions against Otar Partskhaladze. This is related to his business activities and cooperation with the Russian FSB. Before the official announcement of the decision, the media reported that a “Georgian-Russian oligarch” was among those subject to sanctions.

According to the US State Department, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) worked with Otar Partskhaladze to influence Georgian society and politics in favor of Russia.

In addition, the U.S. State Department statement said that in addition to Partskhaladze, sanctions were imposed on Russian intelligence officer Alexander Onishchenko, who allegedly helped “his accomplice Partskhaladze obtain a Russian passport and possibly Russian citizenship.”

On September 18, it became known that the National Bank of Georgia restricted former Prosecutor General and under U.S. sanctions Otar Partskhaladze’s access to bank assets and financial transactions. All his accounts have been frozen.

As the National Bank explained, the sanctioned person is restricted both in the disposal of funds and in the ability to conduct all types of financial transactions.

In addition, on the evening of September 20, the Ministry of Justice of Georgia published a statement saying that the agency considers it appropriate to deprive former Prosecutor General Otar Partskhaladze of Georgian citizenship. The State Services Management Agency has already sent the report to the President of Georgia.