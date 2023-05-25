fbpx
Georgian Airways opens transit flights for Russians from Tbilisi to Europe

Transit flights for Russians

The Georgian airline Georgian Airways will open transit flights from Tbilisi to Europe for Russian citizens, the Russian edition of RTVI reports, citing the head of the airline, Tamaz Gaiashvili.

According to Gaiashvili, they are planning transit flights to five European cities: Milan, Paris, Vienna, Larnaca, Thessaloniki.

Earlier, the head of Georgian Airways told Radio Liberty that expectations from the resumption of direct flights between Russia and Georgia did not come to pass, and the flights are not even half full.

As for transit flights, they will be launched from June 15.

“We’ll see how things go. But we think there will be sufficient demand for these routes. It will be more convenient and faster [to fly] from Tbilisi than from other destinations,” Gaiashvili told RTVI.

He also explains that passenger traffic between Russia and Georgia will gradually recover:

“Naturally, we will support air communication with Russia. The Government of Georgia warmly welcomed this decision. God forbid this ever stops.”

On May 10, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a document on the abolition of the visa regime for citizens of Georgia and the resumption of air traffic between Russia and Georgia.

In addition to the Russian airline Azimuth, regular flights on the Tbilisi-Moscow-Tbilisi route have also been launched by Georgian Airways.

