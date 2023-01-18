Seven people dead in traffic accidents in Abkhazia in just two weeks

Traffic deaths in Abkhazia



Abkhazia consistently leads statistics on deaths in traffic accidents within the post-Soviet realm. With a population of 250,000, an average of 70 people die on the roads of the republic every year.

In his election campaign, current President Aslan Bzhaniya promised to restore order on the roads and halve the rate of traffic accident mortality within three years — and if not, he would resign.

But the president failed to make good on his promise, with traffic deaths still as high as before. Now commentary on social networks is fired up to remind Bzhaniya of his pre-election promise.

Yet not everyone is inclined to blame only the president. Popular Abkhazian politician and blogger Tengiz Dzhopua lays the blame on simple human stupidity:

“We are irresponsible, we are illiterate, we lack the intelligence to consider the consequences of our actions not only in relation to others, but also in relation to ourselves. We treat everything irresponsibly, including the state and our common future.

This problem can be solved in two ways – education for those of any intellect, and a whip for those whose consciousness works exclusively at the level of animal instincts. Literacy and the inevitability of punishment.

But in our country we are like forgotten and abandoned children. Our destiny and our survival are of no interest to those who are obliged to think about it. They only care about statistics. Cold and dry figures. Their increase darkens the atmosphere of their divine reign and spoils their cloudless mood for a short time. So take care of yourself, fasten your seat belts and try to drive slower.”

Toponyms, terminology, views and opinions expressed by the author are theirs alone and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of JAMnews or any employees thereof. JAMnews reserves the right to delete comments it considers to be offensive, inflammatory, threatening or otherwise unacceptable