"What will happen if girls walk in swimsuits around the city" - poll in Abkhazia. Video

Tourists and swimsuits in Abkhazia

This summer tourists in Abkhazia faced a restriction: now it is forbidden by law to appear in public places in a swimsuit. For a violation they have to pay six thousand rubles [about $85].

A fine is imposed for appearing in the streets, squares and parks in a swimsuit, swimming trunks or with a naked torso.

JAMnews reporters asked tourists and locals whether the problem was worth parliament’s time. The most typical answers are in the video, and here are some quotes:

  • “I think people should realize that they are in the Caucasus.”
  • “What would happen if girls walked around town in swimsuits”.
  • “If a person thinks they are worthy of showing off their body in the street, let them.”
  • “This story is wild to me.”
  • “We need to talk about safety when a girl can’t walk through the city in the evening in a short dress.”
  • “You have to realize that not everyone likes to look at it, so the law is right.”

Toponyms, terminology, views and opinions expressed by the author are theirs alone and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of JAMnews or any employees thereof. JAMnews reserves the right to delete comments it considers to be offensive, inflammatory, threatening or otherwise unacceptable

