Tourists and swimsuits in Abkhazia

This summer tourists in Abkhazia faced a restriction: now it is forbidden by law to appear in public places in a swimsuit. For a violation they have to pay six thousand rubles [about $85].

A fine is imposed for appearing in the streets, squares and parks in a swimsuit, swimming trunks or with a naked torso.

JAMnews reporters asked tourists and locals whether the problem was worth parliament’s time. The most typical answers are in the video, and here are some quotes:

“I think people should realize that they are in the Caucasus.”

“What would happen if girls walked around town in swimsuits”.

“If a person thinks they are worthy of showing off their body in the street, let them.”

“This story is wild to me.”

“We need to talk about safety when a girl can’t walk through the city in the evening in a short dress.”

“You have to realize that not everyone likes to look at it, so the law is right.”

