Activist chains himself to Azerbaijani embassy fence in Berlin to save oppositionist Tofiq Yagublu – Video

Protest in support of Tofiq Yagublu in Germany

Natig Mammadov, a board member of a left-wing youth organisation in Lower Saxony, Germany, held a solo protest in Berlin by chaining himself to the fence of the Azerbaijani embassy. His action aimed to draw attention to the case of imprisoned Azerbaijani politician Tofiq Yagublu.

64-year-old Tofiq Yagublu is a leading figure in the Musavat Party and the Azerbaijani National Council. Sentenced to nine years in prison for fraud in April 2025, he firmly rejects the charges, calling them politically motivated, and has been on a “hunger strike to the death” since 1 April. He has faced politically motivated prosecutions multiple times throughout his life and served prison sentences in 2011, 2019, and 2022. International organisations have recognised him as a political prisoner.

Natig Mammadov has lived in Germany for over 20 years.

“As an Azerbaijani citizen, I feel it is my duty to support Tofig Yagublu’s struggle. I understand that after this action, I may never be able to return to Azerbaijan. But Tofig knowingly takes this risk and is prepared to die for his beliefs. What we are doing doesn’t even compare to that,” says Natig.

He also explains the symbolism behind his solo protest: “The chain symbolises political prisoners in Azerbaijan. It means their hands are shackled, they are deprived of their freedom.”

Natig Mammadov says the Azerbaijani authorities are ignoring Tofiq Yagublu’s hunger strike.

“If this continues, he will leave prison in a coffin. That’s why I demand freedom! Freedom for Tofiq Yagublu! He must be released, along with more than 350 other political prisoners. Long live freedom!”

The protest ended without police intervention. As it took place outside working hours, no embassy staff were present at the scene.

About Tofiq Yagublu

He was first arrested on 12 September 1998 during an opposition rally in Baku’s Fountain Square ahead of the presidential elections. He received a two-year suspended sentence and consistently claimed the charges were fabricated for political reasons.

In 2013, Yagublu was arrested in connection with protests in Azerbaijan’s Ismayilli district. He was charged with organising or actively participating in actions that disrupted public order and resisting a representative of the authorities.

On 17 March 2014, he was sentenced to five years in prison. His arrest was strongly condemned by the international community, including the United States and the European Union.

During that prison term, his daughter Narghiz passed away.

In March 2016, Yagublu was released under an amnesty. But in March 2020, he was arrested again, this time accused of hooliganism. The opposition figure and both local and international human rights organisations denounced the case as fabricated.

He was sentenced to four years and three months in prison. In protest, he began a “hunger strike to the death”. After 16 days on hunger strike, he was released under house arrest.