fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Protests in Georgia
Protests in Georgia

Thousands in Tbilisi disrupt judges' controversial party – video

messenger vk-black email copy print

Protesters disrupt judges’ party in Tbilisi

Thousands gathered at the Bibilo restaurant on the outskirts of Tbilisi on January 12 to protest judges holding over 30 participants of Georgia’s nearly six-week-long pro-European demonstrations in custody.

The judges had convened for a corporate dinner at the restaurant on Beliashvili Street. The event was hosted by Levan Murusidze, a U.S.-sanctioned appellate judge and member of Georgia’s High Council of Justice, who oversees judicial appointments in the country.

19 detained protesters in Georgia have been charged with organizing group violence, facing potential years in prison. None have admitted guilt, and independent legal experts widely assert that the detainees should be recognized as political prisoners.

Their trials have been postponed until March, and Tbilisi City Court has denied defense lawyers’ requests to release them on bail. Independent legal experts and rights advocates condemned the court’s decision as unlawful and politically motivated.

Mass protests have swept Georgia for over six weeks, with thousands demanding new parliamentary elections to enable a lawful change of government. Western partners have expressed support for the legitimacy of these demands.

Georgian protesters confront judges at restaurant amid ongoing demonstrations

“Corrupt judiciary undermines democracy and human rights,” read one of the banners held by protesters outside a Tbilisi restaurant on January 12.

Some judges attempted to avoid the crowd by parking far from the venue and entering through a back door, but protesters were waiting there as well.

In one video, demonstrators follow a judge, asking how he reached the point of sneaking into a restaurant and whether he is ashamed to admit he is a judge. The confrontation highlights growing discontent with Georgia’s judicial system amid nationwide calls for reform.

Shortly after the protest began, judges and their guests started leaving the restaurant, prompting a heavy police presence at the scene. As they exited, some party attendees were pelted with eggs by demonstrators, intensifying tensions during the ongoing demonstration against Georgia’s judiciary.

Judges were escorted out of the restaurant by a large police and special forces presence, and were transported under guard in police vehicles.

The situation quickly escalated as thousands of protesters and additional police units arrived on the scene. Clashes and confrontations with the police ensued.

The judges left the restaurant with the help of a special forces cordon.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, nine people were arrested during the protest near the “Bibilo” restaurant on Beliashvili Street in Tbilisi.

News in Georgia

Most read

1

U.S. Congress introduces 'Georgian Nightmare Non-Recognition Act'

2

Top stories in Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia from 31 December 2024 - 10 January, 2025

3

Opinion: 'EU expects assurances from Armenia that Georgia failed to provide'

4

'Relations between Baku and Moscow will never be the same': What's next for Azerbaijan in 2025?

5

Opinion: 'Aliyev makes threats because he cannot neutralise Armenia's potential'

6

Azerbaijani president: 'Fascism must be destroyed, either by Armenia's leadership or by us'

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews