Thirty-six countries are urging the Georgian government to repeal the "foreign agents" law

repeal the “foreign agents” law

At the 56th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, 36 countries called on the Georgian government to repeal the “foreign agents” law enacted in mid-May.

The statement on this matter was disseminated by Lithuania’s permanent mission in Geneva.

The statement emphasizes that, from the perspective of Western states, this law is aimed at suppressing independent media and civil society in Georgia. It also highlights that the law poses a serious threat to human rights and the rule of law.

“We urge the Georgian government to repeal the ‘Law on Transparency of Foreign Influence,’ end the campaign of intimidation against those who oppose the law, and protect the freedom of expression, association, and peaceful assembly,” the statement reads.

Additionally, the authors of the statement call on the Georgian government to cease and transparently investigate the use of force against peaceful protesters, take appropriate measures to ensure the safety of protesters, civil society activists, opposition members, journalists, and other media workers, and refrain from rhetoric that could further exacerbate extreme polarization in the country.

The statement specifically highlights that:

● The “foreign agents” law is aimed at having a detrimental impact on the work of the media, human rights defenders, and civil society organizations, effectively silencing them.

● The law was passed despite the concerns of a significant portion of the Georgian populace and repeated calls from the international community, including detailed legal arguments from the Venice Commission, to refrain from advancing it.

● Civil society is the backbone of democracy, helping to ensure accountability, true transparency, and resilience against harmful influences.

● The organized campaign of defamation, intimidation, and physical violence against civil society leaders and others is unacceptable and must be stopped.

The statement was signed by: