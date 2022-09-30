Fewer people on the Georgian-Russian border

The flow of people from Russia wishing to cross the border with Georgia through the Upper Lars checkpoint has significantly decreased, the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

According to him, during the day from the morning of September 29, on the morning of September 30, 6,109 Russian citizens crossed the Georgian border through all checkpoints. At the same time, 5,186 Russian citizens left the country.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs also reports that the movement of trucks and cars at the Daryal checkpoint has returned to normal, as a result of which transit traffic, interrupted in recent days, has been fully restored.

On September 27, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia reported that there were many more Russian citizens who were not allowed to enter the territory of Georgia for reasons provided for by law.

It is reported that additional police units have been deployed at this border point. Also there is always a group from the security service.

Vladimir Putin announced a partial military mobilization in Russia on 21 September. At the first stage, men aged 18-35 receive the summons, then 35-45, and so on. The Russian media write about the mass conscription of young people to participate in the war that Russia is waging in Ukraine. There is panic among the population. Protests began in many Russian cities.

According to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, up to 300 thousand people should be mobilized. However, Novaya Gazeta.Europe, citing a source, claims that the seventh, secret clause of the decree on mobilization allows you to call up to 1 million people.

After a partial mobilization was announced in Russia, Russian citizens began to leave the country en masse, including in the direction of Georgia.

Photos circulating on Telegram show an armored personnel carrier carrying masked men dressed in military uniforms on the Russian side of the Upper Lars checkpoint. The Russian FSB said it was a precautionary measure in case people decide to force their way across the border into Georgia.

