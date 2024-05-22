Georgian lawyer on the Venice Commission’s conclusion

Georgian lawyer Saba Brachveli comments on the May 21st publication of the Venice Commission’s conclusion regarding the “foreign agents” law in Georgia, emphasizing that the commission only publishes such conclusions in extreme cases.

The lawyer reminds that, according to the Venice Commission:

This law bears “numerous similarities” to laws initiated in Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Hungary, and Serbia.

There are “several key differences” between this law and American, Australian, and Israeli laws, as stated in the explanatory note.

During the adoption process of the law, the government did not publicize the profound changes made to it. The Commission expresses serious concern over “such lack of transparency.”

As a result, the Commission strongly recommends that the Georgian government repeal the law in its current form, as it could significantly damage freedom of association and expression, the right to privacy, the right to participate in public life, create opportunities for discrimination, undermine the open and public possibility of conducting debates, pluralism, and democracy.

“It’s interesting that, although our experts talk about the assessment by the best lawyers in Europe, we haven’t heard a single legal argument. They will continue their propaganda, asserting that the law is American, but it’s still good that not only us, but also the Venice Commission, calls this law Russian.

The Venice Commission only demands the repeal of a law in extreme cases. And the unequivocal conclusion drawn in this case should dispel all doubts regarding the content of the law. This law is Russian and is not subject to correction,” writes Brachveli.

In its conclusion, the Venice Commission emphasizes that this law, purportedly aimed at ensuring transparency, objectively poses the risk of stigmatization, silencing, and ultimately the elimination of organizations and media outlets that receive even a minor portion of their funding from abroad.

The ruling party “Georgian Dream” has accused the Venice Commission of distorting facts and encouraging radicals.