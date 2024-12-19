The United States expands visa restrictions on Georgian officials and their families

U.S. imposes visa bans on Georgian officials

The U.S. State Department announced on December 19 an expansion of visa restrictions for Georgian officials and their families.

The updated list includes law enforcement officers, municipal government officials, and their family members.

This announcement coincided with the inclusion of Georgia’s Minister of Internal Affairs, Vakhtang Gomelauri, and Deputy Director of the Special Tasks Department, Mirza Kezevadze, in the global Magnitsky sanctions list.

“The Department of State is taking further steps to impose visa restrictions on additional Georgian individuals and their family members, including law enforcement and security officials who were involved in the violence against protesters, and municipal government officials who abused their power to restrict fundamental freedoms, including the right to vote without coercion or intimidation.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs is responsible for brutal and violent crackdowns on members of the media, opposition, and protesters, including during demonstrations throughout 2024.

Today’s action builds on visa actions announced last week, expands U.S. sanctions imposed on Georgian officials in September, and complements actions taken by the UK today and actions taken in recent days by several other European countries.

The United States strongly condemns the Georgian authorities’ ongoing, brutal, and unjustified violence against Georgian citizens, including peaceful protesters, media members, human rights activists, and opposition figures. We stand with the people of Georgia and remain committed to promoting accountability for those complicit in human rights abuses and undermining their democratic future,” the statement reads.

On December 19, the United Kingdom also imposed sanctions on five senior Georgian officials, including Minister of Internal Affairs Vakhtang Gomelauri, his deputy, and three other security officials.

Just days earlier, the UK announced the termination of all support programs for the Georgian government, including in the defense sector, and restricted engagement with the ruling Georgian Dream party.