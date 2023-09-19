"The time has come to implement recommendations for Georgia to obtain candidate status" - Council of Europe President

Council of Europe President Charles Michel wrote on his personal X account (formerly Twitter) after his meeting with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili that he welcomed his statement on European Union-related reforms. According to Michel, “now is the time” to get down to implementing the necessary priorities for Georgia to become an EU candidate country.

The meeting between Michel and the Georgian Prime Minister took place on the sidelines of the 78th UN General Assembly.

According to the Georgian government, Irakli Garibashvili informed the President of the European Council about the implementation of 12 EU recommendations. According to the Prime Minister, Georgia has made progress in all directions, the government has done everything possible to implement the recommendations and “the process is still ongoing”.

According to the Government Administration, at the meeting with Charles Michel Irakli Garibashvili noted that all four issues raised at the meetings with the EU representatives (de-oligarchization, law on courts, electoral code and legislation related to the creation of anti-corruption bureau, special investigation service and personal data protection service), on which they want to see progress by September, will be settled by the end in accordance with the recommendations of the European Commission.

The Prime Minister also stated that Georgia has an advanced position on the path of European integration, “as evidenced by the reports published by the European Union”, and that Georgia’s commitment to reforms on the path of European integration is firm. According to the Prime Minister, according to the existing geopolitical situation, as well as the decision based on merit, Georgia deserves the status of candidate. Garibashvili thanked Charles Michel for his support in the process of Georgia’s advancement towards European integration.

Irakli Garibashvili himself also reacted to the meeting with the European Council President on social network X (formerly Twitter).

“It was a pleasure to meet with European Council President Charles Michel on the sidelines of the 78th General Assembly of the United Nations. During the conversation, Georgia’s very good cooperation with the European Union was emphasized.

During the meeting we talked about the progress made on the way of implementing the 12 EU recommendations and the short-term objectives defined by the EU High Representative.

I confirmed to the President of the European Council the country’s commitment to all priorities defined by the European Commission,” the Prime Minister wrote.

According to the assessment of Georgian non-governmental organizations, out of 12 recommendations of the European Commission, one condition has been fully implemented, two – mostly implemented, seven – partially implemented, two more EU conditions – deoligarchization and depolarization – are yet to be implemented.

On September 14, Commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Oliver Varhei said that the Georgian government has implemented only three out of 12 recommendations of the European Council and stressed that every minute is important now, as in October the European Commission will present its final conclusion on the progress of the country.

The EU Commissioner also noted on June 22 that Georgia has fully implemented three of the 12 points, while seven have been partially implemented. According to Varhei, the following recommendations have been fully implemented: gender equality and reduction of violence against women; taking into account the decisions of the European Court of Human Rights; transparency of the process of nomination of candidates for the position of public defender (ombudsman).

On June 17, 2022, the European Commission prepared an opinion on granting candidate status to Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova. Ukraine and Moldova were granted this status and had to fulfill certain obligations. And Georgia was ordered to first implement the 12-point recommendation plan, and only then will it have a chance to get candidate status.