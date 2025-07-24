The president of Abkhazia served corn porridge to villagers - and even the opposition approved

Abkhazia’s president cooks mamaliga

A video from a traditional community celebration in Abkhazia has surfaced online, showing the president of the republic, Badr Gunba, cooking corn porridge – mamaliga.

The video was filmed in Achandara, the president’s ancestral village. As soon as it appeared on social media, Badr Gunba faced a wave of sarcasm and criticism. However, the outpouring of support and approval proved just as strong.

Even the opposition voiced its support for the president.

“Unlike [former president] Aslan Bzhania, who hiked in the mountains wearing short shorts, Badr Gunba shows a clear respect for Abkhaz traditions – and that’s a positive thing,” wrote the opposition Telegram channel Respublika.

Atsynyhua (Ацуныҳәа) is an ancient Abkhaz community holiday with no fixed date. It usually takes place on a Sunday in June or July, and each village decides for itself when to celebrate. In essence, it is a prayer ceremony with a sacrificial offering, held to ask for the well-being of the villagers, a good harvest, and a peaceful life.

All members of the village community, regardless of status or social standing, usually take part in the preparations. Everyone has a role — putting up tents, butchering meat, cooking mamaliga, setting up tables, serving food, and so on.

That’s why the video of Badr Gunba cooking mamaliga wasn’t seen as staged — during Atsynyhua, not even the president is exempt from communal duties.

“This is an essential and obligatory part of our culture – the very meaning of the Abkhaz ethnos and the reason our people have fought for centuries to preserve and develop it,” said Daur Kurmazia, former minister of taxes and now an opposition figure.

In his view, every Abkhaz — including the president — should know how to butcher meat and cook mamaliga.

“And it’s a very good thing that this is being promoted by the president’s personal example. Every patriot should support it, regardless of whom they backed in the elections,” Kurmazia added.

