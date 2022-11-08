The Patriarch, the ruling party and the opposition are the leaders of ratings in Georgia



Georgia trusts patriarch and government

The IRI (International Republican Institute) has published the results of a new poll according to which the Catholicos-Patriarch of Georgia Ilia II ranks first in approval rating, while the ruling Georgian Dream party and the opposition United National Movement lead party ratings.

The IRI-commissioned study was conducted from September 13 to October 2, 2022, with field work carried out by IPM. The data was collected through face-to-face interviews in the homes of respondents. 1,500 adult citizens were interviewed by multi-stage random sampling. The error is +/- 2.5%.

When asked which party they would vote for if parliamentary elections were held this week, the answers were as follows:

Georgian Dream – 25%

National Movement – 12%

For Georgia – 3%

Girchi – more freedom – 3%

Agmashenebeli strategy – 2%

It’s time – 2%

Labor Party – 2%

For people – 2%

Girchi – 2%

Lelo – 1%

Citizens – 1%

Against everyone – 6%

Refusal to answer – 7%



When asked which party they would under no circumstances vote for:

National Movement – 33%

Georgian Dream – 30%

Alliance of Patriots – 18%

Alt-info – 15%

European Georgia – 14%

Girchi – more freedom – 14%

Girchi – 14%

Labor Party – 8%

It’s time – 7%

Lelo – 6%

Citizens – 5%

Agmashenebeli strategy – 5%

For Georgia – 4%

Republicans – 2%

According to the Public Opinion Poll (IRI), Georgian Patriarch Ilia II ranks first in the approval rating with 88%. After the Patriarch, Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze can be considered the most beloved public figure, approved of by 51% of respondents.

It should be noted that the study was carried out before the tragedy in Vake Park.

The full approval rating looks like this:

Ilya II – 88%

Kakha Kaladze – 51%

Irakli Garibashvili – 44%

Ana Dolidze – 40%

Salome Zurabishvili – 38%

David Usupashvili – 38%

Nino Lomjaria – 38%

Giorgi Gakharia – 37%

Giorgi Vashadze – 37%

Bidzina Ivanishvili – 36%

Irakli Kobakhidze – 34%

Elena Khoshtaria – 33%

Mikheil Saakashvili – 33%

Shalva Natelashvili – 33%

Nika Melia – 32%

Khatia Dekanoidze – 31%

Aleko Elisashvili – 30%

Mamuka Khazaradze – 29%

Shalva Papuashvili – 28%

Zurab Girchi Japaridze – 26%

Badri Japaridze – 23%

Giga Bokeria – 17%

Khatuna Samnidze -15%

According to the survey, 62% of the population believe that the country is developing in the wrong direction.

To the question of whether they think the country is developing in the right or wrong direction, respondents answered:

wrong – 62%

right – 30%

I don’t know/refuse to answer – 8%

According to the survey, 51% of respondents consider the European Union as Georgia’s most important political partner, while 47% consider it the United States of America.

After the EU and the US, Ukraine (24%) and Turkey (16%) follow, while Azerbaijan was fifth (14%):

UK – 11%

Russia – 7%

Armenia – 6%

China – 3%

7% believe that no country is an important partner, and 5% find it difficult to answer / do not know.

In the same study, 89% of respondents cite Russia as the biggest threat to the country.

Most important economic partner:

European Union – 48%

USA – 43%

Turkey 28%

Ukraine – 19%

Azerbaijan – 18%



80% of the population believes that Russia is the biggest threat to the Georgian economy.

64% of the population fully support Georgia’s accession to NATO, and only 14% are categorically against it.

According to the IRI poll, 5% of the population is partially opposed to joining the alliance, and 5% do not have an answer to the question.

Most of the respondents consider unemployment (41%), high prices (18%) and poverty (7%) to be the most important problems in the country.

52% of the population surveyed fully or partially support holding early parliamentary elections. 42% are completely or partially against early elections, and 6% do not have an answer to the question.

The survey also included the following question: “What do you mean by the phrase “European value”?”

9% of respondents answered that first of all they mean freedom.

6% consider it a developed economy, and only 6% associate this concept with democracy.

5% said the protection of human rights. Half of the respondents did not have an answer to this question.

According to the survey, more than a third of the population, 36%, have not heard of the 12 points of the European Union.

24% of the population have heard about 12 points, but do not know what it is about. Only 37% have information on both the 12 EU points and their contents.

According to the IRI public survey, 72% of the population wants to see new political parties in the next elections.

22% are satisfied with the current choice of political parties, while 7% did not want to answer.

From the study we learn that the number of those whose interests are not represented by any party has increased to 42%. In March, this figure was 31%.

24% of respondents answered that there is at least one party that fully expresses their interests, and 32% said that there is at least one party that more or less expresses their interests.

When asked which of the listed institutions and organizations they like the most, 74% of the population said the army (20% dislike), the Patriarchate of Georgia 68% (23% dislike), the police 63% (34% dislike). , local governments 59% (dislike 38%), Georgian media 55% (dislike 40%).

In a similar March poll, 84% of respondents liked the Georgian army, and 81% liked the church.

It also becomes clear from the study that the level of optimism in Georgia has noticeably decreased, the lowest level in the last decade.

When asked how they would assess the mood of the population of Georgia, 47% of respondents answered optimistically, 38% neutrally and 15% pessimistically.

The level of optimism has decreased from the previous high (92%, 2012-2013) to 47%.