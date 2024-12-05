The Netherlands has called on the European Union to suspend the visa-free regime with Georgia

Netherlands to suspend Georgia visa free

The Netherlands is calling on the European Union to suspend the visa-free regime with Georgia. This was announced by the Dutch Minister of Foreign Affairs, Kaspar Veldkamp. According to the minister, he plans to submit an official request to the European Union “to make it clear to the Georgian government that the path they have chosen will come at a cost.”

Visa-free entry to EU countries for Georgian citizens has been in effect since March 28, 2017.

Het geweld tegen demonstranten, journalisten en de arrestatie van politici in #Georgië is onacceptabel. Daarom zal Nederland de EU oproepen om afspraken met Georgië over visumvrij reizen op te schorten. Goed dat de Baltische staten al individuele inreisverboden oplegden. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/ounyGrvQR3 — Caspar Veldkamp (@ministerBZ) December 5, 2024

In a conversation with journalists ahead of the meeting of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) ministers in Malta, Veldkamp also announced an appeal to the OSCE, requesting an investigation into the actions of the Georgian authorities.