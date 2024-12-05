fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Georgia - EU
Georgia - EU

The Netherlands has called on the European Union to suspend the visa-free regime with Georgia

messenger vk-black email copy print

Netherlands to suspend Georgia visa free

The Netherlands is calling on the European Union to suspend the visa-free regime with Georgia. This was announced by the Dutch Minister of Foreign Affairs, Kaspar Veldkamp. According to the minister, he plans to submit an official request to the European Union “to make it clear to the Georgian government that the path they have chosen will come at a cost.”

Visa-free entry to EU countries for Georgian citizens has been in effect since March 28, 2017.

In a conversation with journalists ahead of the meeting of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) ministers in Malta, Veldkamp also announced an appeal to the OSCE, requesting an investigation into the actions of the Georgian authorities.

Most read

1

Civil disobedience grows in Georgia as diplomats, judges, and institutions dissent

2

Opinion: "After Georgia, Russia will target Armenia" 

3

Latest news in Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, summary. Live

4

Top stories in Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia from 25-29 November, 2024

5

Tbilisi protest crushed at dawn: Dozens beaten and detained by special forces – Photo/video

6

Opinion: Georgian Dream government has never been more vulnerable

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews