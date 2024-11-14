European Parliament slams Georgia’s election violations, questions EU candidacy

MEPs debate Georgia’s EU future

Participants in a debate held in the European Parliament on November 13 sharply criticized the recent parliamentary elections in Georgia and the “anti-European policies of the ruling Georgian Dream.” Most MEPs stated that the October 26 elections in Georgia’s parliament were marred by serious violations and that they do not recognize the results.

In defense of the Georgian authorities, Hungarian MEP András László, a member of Viktor Orbán’s Fidesz party, stated that the Georgian elections were fair, with “only minor provocations and incidents, nothing that couldn’t happen in any other country.”

Another MEP supporting Georgian authorities was Hans Neuhoff from Germany, a member of the far-right Alternative for Germany party. He declared that “Georgians are smart and proud people who are open to Europe but do not want to succumb to Brussels’ ‘rainbow agenda.’”

The European Parliament is set to adopt a resolution on the Georgian elections next week.

What MEPs said

Margaritis Schinas, Vice President of the European Commission: “On October 26, more than 2 million Georgian citizens elected a new parliament. Unfortunately, these elections were held with serious violations, recorded both during the campaign and on election day.

“I would first like to express my sincere gratitude to the European Parliament. Its delegation, consisting of seven MEPs from five countries and five political groups, participated in an international election observation mission in Georgia and provided us with vital information about the atmosphere of intimidation and pressure present during the electoral process.

“Let me say this loud and clear: these elections did not meet the standards expected of an EU candidate country. The ruling party used its considerable resources and societal fear of war to portray itself as the sole political force capable of ensuring peace and stability.”

Małgorzata Gosiewska, Deputy Speaker of the Polish Sejm, MEP:

“History teaches us that dictators try to gain power through democratic elections but then refuse to give it up, becoming a threat to the international community.

In 2012, President Mikheil Saakashvili peacefully transferred power to Georgian Dream. After the 2020 elections [which Georgian Dream won for the third time], Georgia is returning to an authoritarian regime. Unfortunately, those in power now benefit from Russia’s influence.

The time has come to draw conclusions. I urge you to isolate the current Georgian government, freeze aid, and suspend the visa-free regime.”

Rasa Juknevičienė, Lithuanian MEP:

“Corrupt oligarchic forces, with Kremlin’s help, are trying to seize power everywhere; Georgia is no exception.

The elections in Georgia were not democratic. Georgian Dream did not win. We must call for an independent international investigation.

Georgia’s EU candidate status is frozen and will remain so. We need to assess whether Georgia deserves to continue its visa-free regime with the EU. We should also discuss whether to continue assisting state institutions in this country.”

David McAllister, Chair of the European Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee:

“In December 2023, the European Commission decided to grant Georgia EU candidate status. This historic decision provided a huge opportunity for the Georgian government.

Unfortunately, recent developments in the country are cause for serious concern. The pre-election atmosphere was rife with violations. Georgian citizens are staging protests, expressing their desire to be in the European Union and not in Putin’s orbit.

All violations must be investigated, and the legitimate aspirations of the Georgian people must be respected.”

Giorgio Gori, Italian MEP: “Footage of thousands of Georgian citizens taking to the streets with European flags in protest against the election results demonstrates the Georgian people’s commitment to EU integration.

Voters were not allowed to freely express their opinion, with numerous violations reported. A campaign full of fake news was conducted. Several laws modeled after Russian legislation were enacted, such as the “foreign agents” law and the “family values” protection law.

The fight against Russian interference is crucial. The Georgian people are among the most pro-European. We bear a significant responsibility; we must use all tools to support the Georgian people’s aspirations so they can live in a country free of corruption.”

Markéta Gregorová, MEP:

“I was an observer during the 2021 elections in Georgia and did not witness any direct manipulation. However, even then, we were cautious and refrained from declaring the elections fair, as forced campaign financing was recorded.

Almost three weeks ago, I personally witnessed manipulations in various parts of the country, shocking cases of ballot stuffing, falsifications, lack of voting secrecy, and intimidation.

If we were cautious in 2021, we certainly cannot call these elections fair now. We must investigate all violations and impose sanctions on those responsible. We must firmly support the Georgian people in their rightful pursuit of democracy.”

Nathalie Loiseau, MEP:

“I and six of my colleagues participated in an observation mission during the elections in Georgia, and we witnessed fraud and intimidation.

What is happening in Georgia now—the protests, people taking to the streets with Georgian and European flags—shows that much is expected from the European Union.

As the House of Democracy, we must take time not only to discuss what is happening in Georgia but also to declare our position and adopt a resolution. Therefore, I request that this issue be added to the agenda for the next session.”

