"The future of Georgia is in Europe, not Russia" - 120,000 protest in Tbilisi against the foreign agents bill. Video

120,000 protest against the foreign agents law in Tbilisi, video

Over 120,000 people participated in a protest rally in Tbilisi on April 28 with the slogan “Yes to Europe, no to the Russian law!” Mass anti-government demonstrations have been ongoing in Georgia since early April, after the ruling party, Georgian Dream, announced on April 3 its intention to adopt the “foreign agents” bill, which was withdrawn from parliament last year following massive protests.

Report from the rally and interviews with its participants:

This protest is being called the largest in Georgia’s history.

Critics argue that the draft law proposed by Georgian Dream closely resembles Russia’s foreign agent law and serves the same purpose of suppressing critical media and non-governmental organizations. Leaders of the European Union warn that adopting this law could halt Georgia’s Euro-integration.