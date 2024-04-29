"Ivanishvili and his 'Dream' shifted course towards Russia," - the statement of Georgian diplomats

Georgian diplomats about Ivanishvili

The statement issued by 57 Georgian diplomats asserts that “Georgian Dream” and Bidzina Ivanishvili have “shifted the country’s foreign policy course by 180 degrees” — from the West towards Russia, now attacking the EU and the US.

What does the statement say?

The sequence of decisions by “Georgian Dream” has clearly shifted the country’s foreign policy course by 180 degrees. Today, the Georgian government declares that it is not ready to join the EU, enacts laws that directly contradict Georgia’s chosen course, the will of the absolute majority of the population, and international commitments. This moves us away from the EU. Moreover, today “Georgian Dream” directly attacks our main international partners – the US and the EU, weakening the country and contradicting the national interests and constitution of our country.

This happens at a time when the European Union has opened its doors to us for accession and granted us candidate status, with only nine steps left until the start of accession negotiations. The path of European integration is clear and understandable, but “Georgian Dream” deliberately deviated from this path.

The letter from American senators, the resolution of the European Parliament, the letter from the chairs of the foreign affairs committees of European parliaments, statements by the EU Commissioner, NATO Secretary-General, High Representative of the European Union, and many other friends of Georgia clearly show their concern about the change in the foreign policy course of the Georgian authorities.

For us, diplomats of different generations who have devoted many years to strengthening European and Euro-Atlantic integration and the state interests of our country, it is absolutely obvious that Bidzina Ivanishvili and “Georgian Dream” have changed the foreign policy course from the West to Russia. The only way to stop these changes is for all patriotically minded people to demonstrate their position, protest, and react to unjust laws and decisions.

We would like to remind our colleagues, both in the government and in the diplomatic service, that in the country’s history there are moments when silence equals complicity, and defending the constitution of the country and the European path is a responsibility and even a duty.

On April 25, the European Parliament adopted a resolution concerning Georgia’s consideration of the “foreign agents” bill. In it, the European Parliament calls on the European Commission and EU member states to review sanctions against the founder of the “Georgian Dream” party, Bidzina Ivanishvili, and Georgia’s visa-free regime with EU countries.

Additionally, by adopting the resolution, the European Parliament requests not to start accession negotiations with the EU until this law appears on Georgia’s legal agenda.

Furthermore, a bipartisan group of 14 American senators has published a letter to the Georgian government. In it, American lawmakers promise to impose sanctions, visa restrictions, and reconsider financial support for the Ivanishvili regime if the so-called “Russian law” is adopted.

The letter also emphasizes that the bill initiated by the “Georgian Dream” does not reflect any analog existing in the United States and will be used to restrict the activities of media and civil organizations.

According to lawmakers, the adoption of the bill by the ruling party will be a clear signal to the Georgian people that the government does not reflect the will of the Georgian people and does not comply with the constitution.