European Council opinion on enlargement

Prior to the European Council’s decision on whether Georgia will be granted the status of an EU candidate country, the General Secretariat of the Council has published an opinion on enlargement. The Council calls on Georgia to demonstrate a clear commitment to EU values, to continue progress on reforms, and to fulfill the conditions set by the European Commission.

On November 8, the European Commission gave a positive recommendation to grant Georgia EU candidate status. But the main thing is yet to come. On December 15, the European Council, which includes the leaders of 27 states, must decide whether Georgia will be granted candidate status.

What is written in the conclusion?



● The Council takes into account the sincere desire of the absolute majority of the Georgian population for EU membership.

● At the same time, the Council calls on all political actors in Georgia to demonstrate constructive cooperation and the capacity for dialogue, to overcome polarization and to refrain from actions that could further deepen political tensions.

● The report emphasizes that the full independence, accountability and impartiality of all state institutions, especially the judiciary, prosecution and financial institutions, should be ensured and strengthened in line with European standards and the recommendations of the Venice Commission.

● The Council generally welcomes the good legal framework, institutional structure and active civil society, including monitoring organizations, and states that this provides a solid basis for advancing democratic and rule of law reforms in Georgia.

● The EU Council of Ministers emphasizes that Georgia must ensure full respect for fundamental rights, including media freedom and pluralism, freedom of opinion, assembly and expression, and the protection of LGBT people from intimidation as well as violence and discrimination.

“The Council emphasizes the strong expectation that Georgia will significantly strengthen compliance with the EU’s common foreign and security policy positions and restrictive measures, including against Russia and Belarus. This will be a clear sign of the country’s strategic choice to join the European Union,” the document says.